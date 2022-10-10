New Braunfels Utilities’ work on the Castell Avenue 24-Inch Water Line major infrastructure improvement project will necessitate upcoming lane and road closures.
Castell Avenue at Elm Street and Post Office Drive, as well as Castell Avenue at Coll Street, will have lane closures throughout the month to allow D. Guerra Construction to remove and replace sewer lines in the area.
Traffic will continue to have access to the post office at all times during construction. Vehicular traffic should expect detour routes. Flaggers will on-site help to control the flow of traffic around the road construction.
A road closure is planned on Merriweather Street beginning Oct. 28 through Oct. 31. Merriweather Street will be closed on the east side from Castell Avenue to Groos Street and on the west side from Castell Avenue to McQueeney Road.
Vehicular traffic should expect detour routes. Flagging operations will be in place during construction.
“Located in the downtown New Braunfels area, this project is designed to increase water transmission capacity and reliability by replacing severely aged infrastructure,” said Pam Quidley, NBU’s communications and external affairs manager. “When completed, these improvements are expected to reduce water main breaks, leading to fewer maintenance events and lowering long-term repair costs.”
Harper Brothers Construction, NBU’s contractor for the McQueeney Road 24-inch Water Line Project, will intermittently close the intersection of McQueeney Road and Executive Drive to conduct water line connections beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11 with expected completion on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Vehicular traffic should expect detour routes. Flagging operations will be in place during this operation.
The McQueeney Road 24-inch Water Line Project will upgrade existing infrastructure by replacing a 12-inch water line along McQueeney Road from County Line Road to the County Line Memorial Trail with 18-inch and 24-inch gravity mains. These improvements will provide additional capacity for future growth in the area.
The project began in June 2021 and is budgeted at nearly $3.9 million.
All work is expected to be completed as scheduled, weather permitting.
NBU will provide up-to-date traffic impacts for capital improvement projects at nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures.
