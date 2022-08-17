Electric market volatility and the continuing financial recovery of costs stemming from the 2021 winter storm are resulting in a mixed bag of bond ratings and outlooks for New Braunfels Utilities.
The three major bond rating agencies recently updated New Braunfels Utilities’ bond ratings, which indicate the strength and stability of an entity’s ability to meet the promised principal and interest payments.
A report card of sorts, ratings issued by these independent agencies, Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings are based on several factors, including an entity’s historical financial performance, projected financial plan and the utility market’s outlook.
“A strong bond rating ultimately affects customers because it allows utilities like NBU to issue debt obligations at lower interest rates, potentially saving millions of dollars for the organization and its customers,” NBU’s Chief Financial Officer Dawn Schriewer said.
On Aug. 9, S&P affirmed NBU’s A+ long-term rating and A-1 short-term commercial paper rating, assigning a negative outlook.
The S&P report noted that NBU remains exposed to power cost volatility, thus assigning an outlook of negative.
“We believe that ERCOT’s demand and price volatility and NBU’s growth pressures necessitate extraordinary levels of liquidity, and so we view the prospective improvement in liquidity as necessary to maintain the current rating,” the report stated.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, also known as ERCOT, serves as the electricity market and grid operator across most of Texas.
The negative outlook assigned by S&P reflects NBU’s risk exposure due to price volatility within the ERCOT market. However, the outlook could be upgraded to stable if NBU successfully mitigates this exposure.
On July 21, Fitch downgraded NBU’s about $124 million utility system revenue bonds, series 2004, series 2015, series 2016 and 2018, from AA to AA-, with the rating outlook stable.
Fitch’s report cited ERCOT market risk as contributing to the downgrade.
Moody’s, on June 7, assigned the Aa1 rating to NBU’s $71.845 million Utility System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022, with the rating outlook negative.
At the same time, however, Moody’s maintained the Aa1 rating on NBU’s previously issued parity debt.
“A return to stability is dependent on the utility’s ability to return to pre-storm liquidity and debt service coverage levels,” Moody’s noted in its report.
The agencies use descending alphabetical rating scales, ranging from the highest quality to the lowest. The higher the rating, the more likely a bondholder will receive their principal again when the bond matures.
Standard & Poor’s uses AAA, AA+, AA, AA–, A+, A, A–, BBB+, BBB, BBB–, BB+, BB, BB–, B+, B, B–, CCC+, CCC, CCC– and D.
Moody’s uses Aaa, Aa1, Aa2, Aa3, A1, A2, A3, Baa1, Baa2, Baa3, Ba1, Ba2, Ba3, B1, B2, B3, Caa1, Caa2, Caa3, Ca and C.
Fitch uses AAA, AA+, AA, AA–, A+, A, A–, BBB+, BBB, BBB–, BB+, BB, BB–, B+, B, B–, CCC, DDD, DD and D.
A rating outlook — positive, stable or negative — provides an opinion regarding the likely direction of any medium-term rating actions, typically based on an 18-month horizon period.
In the aftermath of the 2021 winter storm that brought days of subfreezing temperatures and widespread power outages, causing billions of dollars in damages and hundreds of deaths, NBU used its reserves and took out a two-year note to mitigate its exposure to about $93.7 million in power costs that month, compared with the utility’s budgeted costs of $88.5 million for the entire fiscal year.
During a presentation last week at the New Braunfels City Council meeting, Ian Taylor, NBU’s chief executive officer, said the utility had paid back the note through recovery fees of $29.40 for customers that use about 1,400-kilowatt hours a month and was now looking to replenish its reserves, a comment that received some ire from meeting attendees.
“The rating agencies…are looking at your reserves, and that’s part of their analysis that they perform for us. It’s not only can the utility weather these storms, but it’s also what is the rating agencies view and what do we need to do to accomplish a particular rating…”
Taylor added that “it’s a balancing act. You need these certain ratios, and it makes the utility more cost efficient and its rates stay lower.”
According to Fitch, NBU’s “expected capital spending is significant and driven by growth and capacity needs, primarily within the water and wastewater systems.” The NBU fiscal year 2023 five-year operating plan includes more than $871 million in capital improvement projects
Last month, amid higher power bills brought on by a heat wave and other factors, NBU announced it would make interim adjustments to the Power Cost Recovery Adjustment, or PCRA, rates for August and September and resume collecting winter storm recovery fees in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.