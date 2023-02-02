New Braunfels Utilities has opened a water station for residents impacted by the boil water notice.
NBU issued a boil water notice on Thursday morning to all the utility’s customers in the Riverchase Pressure Zone. An electrical outage caused system pressure to drop below NBU and state standards.
The boil water notice impacts about 3,000 residents.
Customers in the affected area should boil water prior to use for drinking, brushing teeth and washing hands.
“New Braunfels Utilities lost minimum pressure as a result of the pumping and production facility losing power due to Pedernales Electric Cooperative distribution line serving the pump station being down,” NBU said in a press release.”Power has since been restored, and the pump station is moving water to River Chase. Once adequate pressure has been restored, NBU staff will begin the sampling process to determine if the boil water notice can be lifted.”
The water station is at Gruene United Methodist Church’s mission and outreach building, at 2629 East Common Street in New Braunfels. Residents should enter from Common Street and exit onto Old FM 306.
The station will provide up to 12 bottles of water per household. Residents can also bring containers as big as a five-gallon bucket for filling water.
The water station will be open on Friday, Feb. 3, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or until further notice.
“There has been no indication that the water provided was not safe to drink,” NBU said of the Riverchase supply. “We were unable to provide the required pressure for the system.”
Nearly 200 NBU customers are without power as of Thursday afternoon. Crews are repairing power lines that were damaged because of ice.
NBU can be reached at (830) 608-8971.
Visit https://oms.nbutexas.com/ for NBU's power outage map, and this site for NBU's water outage map.
New Braunfels Independent School District campuses opened normally on Thursday, Feb. 2. But Comal Independent School District remained closed on Thursday.
