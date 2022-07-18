Line workers from New Braunfels Utilities and electric utility providers from across the state showed off their skills during the Texas Lineman’s Rodeo on Saturday in Seguin.
It was the first time since 2019 that line workers statewide had gathered to compete. The COVID-19 pandemic, the winter storm of 2021, and the recovery efforts have left little time for electric utility providers to come together for what is normally an annual electric lineman skills competition.
Around 200 utility company teams participated in the rodeo, which included timed events for apprentices and journeymen like the pole climb, hurtman rescue and various mystery events and offered line workers’ families and friends the opportunity to witness first-hand what the job is all about.
In the overall journeyman competition, the NBU team of Ryan Breeding, Mike Hardick, and Austin Klaerner finished in the 33rd spot. Among municipally-owned companies, the NBU team finished in 12th place.
In the journeyman team events, the team of Breeding, Hardick and Klaerner earned a 38th place finish in the pole climb, 14th in the hurtman rescue and a score of 100 in tool inspection.
In the journeyman pole climb individual event, Breeding finished in the 27th position, and Hardick finished 80th.
The NBU team earned an 11th-place finish in the first journeyman mystery event.
In the overall apprentice category, Garrett Jones earned a seventh place finish, Nathaniel Wallsmith finished 42nd, and Brenner Maggott finished 46th.
In the apprentice pole climb event, Wallsmith finished 27th, Klayton Rothrock finished 32nd, and Jones finished 33rd.
In the apprentice hurtman rescue competition, Nick Woods finished an impressive second place.
Karson Pennick finished in the eighth position, Jones finished 25th, Wallsmith finished 34th, Maggott finished 36th, and Rothrock finished 62nd.
Six NBU apprentice team members scored 100 on the tool inspection event.
In the first apprentice mystery event, Rothrock earned the 12th spot, followed by Woods in 17th, Jones in 19th, Pennick in 21st, Wallsmith in 34th and Maggott in 88th.
In the second apprentice mystery event, Karson Pennick finished 17th, while Rothrock finished 36th, Wallsmith 44th, Woods 48th, Jones 67th and Maggott 69th.
On the apprentice written test, Jones earned the 10th position, Maggott finished 37th, Wallsmith 54th, Woods 63rd, Rothrock 66th and Pennick 94th.
Chris Lynch also participated as a member of the NBU apprentice team.
The Barbeque Cook-Off event rounded out the day’s competition. NBU’s barbeque team included David Card, Aristan Combest, John Espinoza, Gerald Lehman, Robert Longoria, Javier Nieto, Jeremy Torres, Mike Vinyard and Ryan Williams.
NBU employees serving as judges were Bradley Dietert, Colton Engleke, Manuel Estrada, Michael Najera, Ashley Owens, Steve Thies and Ryan Voges.
Rodeo helpers were NBU employees Gus Aguilar and Bradley Spencer.
“The Texas Lineman’s Rodeo Association conducts the annual Texas Lineman’s Rodeo because it understands the importance of providing unmatched skills training for the brave men and women who keep the lights on and our communities powered for Texans and the world,” said Pamela Quidley, NBU’s manager of communications and external affairs. “The line worker rodeo competitions promote education, safety and on-the-job proficiency as well as enhance teamwork. The line workers have the opportunity to network and build lasting relationships that promote innovation and professionalism.”
