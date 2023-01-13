A lockdown at New Braunfels High School was in the process of being lifted just before 4:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon, officials said.
There was no threat to the campus, said David Ferguson, a spokesperson for the New Braunfels Police Department.
An alarm was triggered at the school at about 3:00 p.m., and officers arrived to search the campus.
“The alarm was triggered, but not due to an active threat,” Ferguson said. “NBPD will continue to have a presence on campus while officers go through the normal procedures following a lockdown.”
This marks at least the second time this school year that officers responded to a campus lockdown.
In Sept. 2022, the high school was placed on lockdown for several hours after an anonymous tip of a firearm on campus.
Law enforcement found that the tip was not credible after a thorough search, and there was no threat to the school.
Nearly three weeks later, police arrested a 15-year-old boy on charges of making a false report.
