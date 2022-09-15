A 48-year-old Selma man is facing drug charges after authorities said they found 161.8 grams of meth with the help of a canine search on Wednesday morning.
The officer on routine patrol was on the 3200 block of I-35 when he noticed a red Nissan Sentra committing traffic violations and the officer performed a traffic stop, according to officials.
Authorities said Phillip Marcello Holguin, the driver of the vehicle, exited the highway and pulled into the parking lot of a restaurant along Interstate 35 near Loop 337.
During the New Braunfels Police Department officer’s conversation with Holguin, the officer noticed the driver’s behavior and made the decision to call in a canine to perform a search of the vehicle, said David Ferguson, communications manager for the City of New Braunfels.
The canines sniffed around the car and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. An inspection of the car’s interior yielded a backpack containing a scale and four bags of what appeared to be methamphetamine in the backseat, authorities said.
Holguin was taken into custody and taken to the Comal County Jail where he’s being charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Given the amount of the substance found on the suspect, it is being treated as a first degree felony charge.
