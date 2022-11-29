Two sides have been formed in the ongoing quest to find a suitable mascot for New Braunfels ISD’s newest high school, Long Creek, which is slated to open in August of 2024.
Long Creek will gradually build its numbers until it is a comprehensive high school, with only sophomores being added in 2024. The dividing line for attendance with regard to New Braunfels High School or Long Creek High School is Interstate 35, with students living east of IH-35 set to attend Long Creek.
At the center of the mascot debate thus far has been a simple choice — either continue NBISD’s tradition of making the “Unicorns” the mascot for all of its schools, or branch out and choose a new identity for Long Creek.
NBISD is still seeking community feedback and posted an online survey Tuesday to receive more input. The survey can be viewed by using the QR Code above or by going online to: http://bit.ly/3AY83Wn and filling out two options.
The first asks if the survey taker is a member of the NBISD community or a parent of a child in the feeder system for either NBHS or LCHS. The second asks whether or not NBISD should maintain the use of “Unicorns” for Long Creek.
The process takes less than a minute, so be sure to let NBISD know where you stand. The survey closes Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.
