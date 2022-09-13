Following the departure of New Braunfels ISD Board President Wes Clark, the board of trustees approved the appointment of David Heefner, a former at-large trustee, to fill the vacancy during Monday’s meeting.
The decision came after the board announced it was leaning toward an appointment rather than holding a special election at its regularly scheduled meeting last month.
When the board disclosed its intention to fill the position left behind by Clark, who stepped down in August to pursue business opportunities, it received several letters of interest, but ultimately went with someone with prior board experience.
The board based its decision on the criteria of not wanting an applicant who would be running for school board in the next election, and wanted the decision to be made by voters rather than the board.
“Knowing that this appointment was going to be short term, we felt it was necessary to appoint someone with prior board experience, who could hit the ground running with all the big decisions in front of us that we’ll be facing in the next nine months,” said Eric Bergquist, NBISD board president.
Heefner, who decided to retire instead of running for reelection when his term expired earlier this year, was replaced by Megan Stratemann-Willis, who has served on the board since May.
The board member temporarily coming out of retirement served on the board for several years after being elected in 2016. He managed to win a reelection to the board in 2019 and served as board secretary from May 2018 until his retirement.
Those interested in applying when Heefner’s short term ends are encouraged to pick up an application to run for the open seat in February for the May 2023 election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.