As New Braunfels ISD welcomes students back to school, it’s reviewing safety and security protocols and implementing measures to protect students and staff — all while bringing on a new director of safety and security.
Replacing Jay Huffty is Stephen Brown, a former officer with the Greeley Police Department with experience as a school resource officer for the Greeley-Evans school district. Most recently Brown held the position of assistant director of safety and security for Greeley-Evans ISD.
“Mr. Brown will fill a critical role in the district administration and brings with him the expertise we need to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for the nearly 10,000 students we expect to enroll in NBISD this fall,” Superintendent Cade Smith said. “Every year, we work diligently to improve our safety practices, and Mr. Brown will continue to uphold that work and move it forward.”
Huffty served as the district’s first director of safety and security, created to lead and help coordinate the district’s safety and security program, in 2019. The former director of safety and security left after securing a similar position within Brenham Independent School District.
In the district’s continued effort to keep schools safe and secure this year, the administration is placing safety and security at the forefront.
“Since the horrific school shooting in Uvalde CISD this past May, questions regarding school safety have risen to the forefront of everyone’s mind, and rightfully so,” Superintendent Smith said in a message to the district.
The district conducted a safety audit over the summer, which was completed in July, at schools across the district with plans for another after school begins to identify strengths and identify room for improvement.
In the meantime the district has taken steps to strengthen safety and security.
NBISD has funded the addition of two school resource officers and the recruitment of off-duty New Braunfels police officers, updated the district’s emergency response plan and will hold ongoing staff training.
One thing the district is stressing this year is the importance of monitoring the doors and making sure they’re all locked. They are doing that by employing regular exterior door checks around the district.
“There is no question that having doors locked at all times will cause a bit of an inconvenience to all, but our purpose is clear surrounding this inconvenience — keep everyone safe,” Superintendent Smith said.
To prevent unwanted access to the school, the district is warning no exterior doors should be propped open. They are also advising the same for children and encourage them to close the door, and alert a staff member for additional help.
