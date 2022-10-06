Investing in community. Impacting community. Empowering community.
In late 2017, a group of women gathered to brainstorm ways they could invest in their community, meets the needs of their community, and empower philanthropy. That group of 11 women formed a women’s giving circle, NB Women GO (Giving Organization), with New Braunfels Community Foundation. They grew their membership and in 2018, awarded their first grants totaling $37,500 to local nonprofits. The group is part of the New Braunfels Community Foundation mission to connect people who care to the causes that matter most to them.
This year, members of NB Women GO made history on April 27 during their fifth season of awarding grants to local nonprofits. The group hit a milestone — awarding more than $300,000 total for community needs over five years.
NB Women GO was created by women united by a common purpose — to make a difference in the lives of others by giving back in the community. Members pool their membership donations and each spring, they award grants to New Braunfels area nonprofits. The collective giving allows members to make a bigger impact with their donations, helping organizations provide food, clothing shelter, education, animal welfare services, medical attention, preservation and arts in the community.
The women set another record in 2022, adding 50 new members to the group in just one year. Membership varies from year to year, but usually averages about 145 members.
“We are all about empowering women though philanthropy, and raising awareness of the needs in our community,” said Laura Linhart-Kistner, with the NB Women GO Leadership Team.
Leigh Ann Dees joined NB Women GO because she liked the idea of the collective giving.
“It gets more people engaged and involved in the community,” she said. “The pooled giving provides an opportunity for women to give back, when they might have otherwise felt like they could not give in the past. It spreads the money a lot further.”
Dees said she belongs to a number of boards. She knew she could not make a large time commitment to another organization, but she liked the idea of the NB Women GO annual spring grant voting event.
“I was so impressed with the event and liked the way there are different membership levels and different grant voting weights for each membership. It was such a fun event,” she said.
The impact of the group’s grants is much more far-reaching than even the original 11 founding members could have realized.
“The $9,000 NB Women GO grant provided the musical equipment necessary to make the RecoveryWerks! music room a powerful source of healing for teens and young adults affected by substance use,” said Debi Dickinsheets, RecoveryWerks! executive director. “Music offers a positive expressional outlet and helps build relational bonds of connection between young people, something that is often lacking in those who have come to rely on substances to socialize. This project provides the funds needed to purchase a drum set, guitars, hand held instruments, sound proofing, and a PA system for talent shows, open mic nights, and music therapy groups.”
To date, NB Women GO has granted to 28 local nonprofits, some of which have received more than one NB Women GO grant, to help meet the needs in the community.
While numerous grants are awarded annually, an example from each year includes the following:
• 2022 — Kids Club, helping NB Christian Ministries expand the program, which offers nutritious snacks, homework help and mentoring after school, by adding another elementary school to its program
• 2021 — The Salvation Army-New Braunfels for funding of a vehicle for transportation of meals and services
• 2020 — Comal County Habitat for Humanity for the Aging in Place program, which allows Comal County Habitat for Humanity to complete repairs for elderly homeowners with zero repayment required
• 2019 — Comal County Senior Center for the AniMeals and More Pet Program, providing for pet food and veterinarian care for the pets of Meals on Wheels senior citizen clients
• 2018 — River City Advocacy for expanding the art therapy program
In addition to making a powerful impact in the community, being a part of the group is just plain fun.
On the evening of the annual spring grant voting event, the room is filled with excitement as members vote in several grant categories and learn that same evening which nonprofits will be receiving NB Women GO grants for the year.
The different membership levels include:
• Platinum Level — $10,000, one-time annual contribution retains annual membership with Grant Voting Value 4
• Gold Level — $1,000, Grant Voting Value 4
• Silver Level — $500, Grant Voting Value 2
• Bronze Level — $250, Grant Voting Value 1
Part of each membership (25%) goes to fund an endowment for NB Women GO, which will allow the giving circle to make grants long into the future.
Be a part of this exciting group and for the 2022-2023 grant season. Those interested should save the date for the following NB Women GO activities at McKenna Events Center:
Jan. 19 — Nonprofits Meet and Greet, 9 to 11 a.m.
April 25 —Spring Grant Voting Event, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
To join , go to www.nbcommunityfoundation.org or Facebook.com/NBWomenGO/.
Contact NB Women GO at 830-606-9536 or betty@nbcommunityfoundation.org.
