With looks of excitement and determination, members of NB Women GO filed into the McKenna Events Center ballroom this past Tuesday night for one of the most fun — and most challenging — times of the year. They were meeting for the sole purpose of giving away money for a good cause.
The annual NB Women GO Spring Grant Voting Event provides an opportunity for NB Women GO members to vote on nonprofit grant awards in several voting categories. After receiving their ballots, members began the emotional rollercoaster of watching the 20 videos submitted by nonprofit applicants that expressed the needs in the community in the categories of housing and sustainability, health and wellness, family services, animal welfare and services, arts/culture/preservation, and education.
NB Women GO is a women’s giving organization with the New Braunfels Community Foundation. Members pool their annual membership donation to make a bigger impact with their charitable giving. Each spring, during a live grant voting event, they vote to award grants to qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit applicants. By awarding $85,000 on April 25, members completed their sixth granting season, with total grants awarded at $395,000.
Part of each membership goes into an endowment for NB Women GO, allowing the group to make grants long into the future.
NB Women GO offers different membership levels which carry different voting weights for the spring grant voting event.
This year’s grant recipients include:
$10,000 grant recipients — Historic Outdoor Art Museum, arts/culture/preservation category
Grant funding snapshot: This mural will display stories about the railroad, a topic few know about, and especially the role women played in this part of New Braunfels’ history. The grant will be used to support the mural artist, Mindy Allen, the first woman artist to paint a HOAM mural.
Canine Classmates, education category
Grant funding snapshot: Funds will be used to increase number of students and provide students the opportunity to enroll in the Canine Classmates Literacy Intervention Program by increasing number of Canine Classmates dogs and mentors.
Hope Mommies, family services adult category
Grant funding snapshot: The project will provide Hope Boxes to more of our local hospitals, clinics, OBGYN offices, churches, and pregnancy centers. Hope Boxes are a gift given to grieving women who lose their baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss. Hope Boxes are given to local facilities as mentioned above to have on hand to give to bereaved women at the time of their loss. Each Hope Box contains comfort items, grief resources, and a letter written by another mom who has also lost their baby.
Connections Individual and Family Services, family services children category
Grant funding snapshot: The Big Dreams project will provide new mattresses to 16 teens living in the agency’s transitional home which supports youth aging out of foster care.
Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation, animal welfare and services category
Grant funding snapshot: The AniMeals & More Pet Program is powered by a core group of animal loving Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation volunteers. One hundred percent of donations received go directly to provide food and veterinary care to the companion dogs and cats of eligible Meals on Wheels clients in New Braunfels.
Operation Triage, housing and sustainability category
Grant funding snapshot: Funds will be used to do home repairs and modifications to the home of a disabled veteran or disabled first responder that lives in the New Braunfels/Comal County area.
NB Christian Ministries – Volunteers in Medicine, health and wellness adult Category
Grant funding snapshot: Funds will be used to purchase medical equipment to outfit a medical exam room in the new Volunteers in Medicine clinic.
Girls on the Run, health and wellness children category
Grant funding snapshot: Funds will be used for physical activity-based positive youth development programs for 8- to 12-year-old girls. Girls engage in specific curricula that emphasize character development, self-esteem, respect toward self and others, perseverance in the face of adversity, teamwork, confidence-building, community service, and healthy habits through running-based activities.
$5,000 Grant Recipient — Seeds of Love, second chance grant category
Grant funding snapshot: Every Monday in June and July, for nine weeks, until July 31, Seeds of Love fills grocery bags of food for school children in need over the summer break while cafeterias are closed. We either deliver the groceries to the families, or they pick them up.
To learn more about NB Women GO, or to join, visit www.nbcommunityfoundation.org.
