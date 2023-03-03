With the conclusion of its season, New Braunfels girls basketball had five players recognized by District 27-6A this week.
Junior point guard Chloe Montanez earned first team all-district honors as the Unicorns’ primary facilitator.
Senior forward Heidi Alba earned second team all-district honors.
The Unicorns also had three players earn honorable mention spots: junior forward Bailey Fuller, senior guard Avery Levine and senior post player Haley Luce.
The Unicorns finished the year 14-21, the team’s highest win total since the 2017-18 season. With a 1-9 district record, they placed sixth in the league to end the year.
Howe, Perez pace SV
Having finished its season as a young team, five Smithson Valley girls basketball players earned recognition from District 26-5A this week.
Two Rangers made first-team all-district: junior power forward Allison Howe and sophomore Mia Perez.
Junior Izzy White earned second team all-district honors. As for honorable mentions, junior point guard Heavyn Carter and senior shooting guard/small forward Caroline Dyess were the final two Rangers recognized.
The Rangers finished the year 12-21 overall and 4-8 in district play, placing them in sixth place in the league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.