The New Braunfels, Seguin and Schertz Economic Development Corporations (EDC) will host the third Regional Job Fair of 2022 on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The three cities will bring approximately 40 employers to the Schertz Civic Center for job seekers within the area, with diverse openings from manufacturing, government, healthcare, education, retail and more available. The list of jobs range from advanced-level positions to intermediate openings.
The job fair gives employers and job seekers the opportunity to connect and engage in one place.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., possible job seekers are encourages to dress to impress, bring multiple updated resumes, and expect to have on-site interviews during the job fair itself.
The Schertz Civic Center is located at 1400 Schertz Parkway — building No. 5. For more information about the job fair, visit the New Braunfels EDC Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter page.
