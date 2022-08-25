New Braunfels saw an overall decrease of about $33,000 or 0.8% in sales taxes received in August compared to the same month last year, according to Comptroller’s Office data.
When the various adjustments to the monthly payment were applied, net June sales tax collections were essentially flat — down 0.1%.
This month’s sales tax allocation is based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.
Assistant City Manager Jared Werner said the June collections are “certainly higher than anticipated given the continued impact of sales tax losses from HD Supply.”
“When looking at some of the industry-specific performance for the June collections, general services, professional services, and miscellaneous services were the three categories that experienced the highest level(s) of growth,” Werner said. “Conversely, wholesale markets and manufacturing were the categories that declined for the June collections. While retail sales overall did grow in the month of June, certain retail segments have begun to show signs of a slowdown, likely a result of a shifting of priorities in consumer spending.”
According to Werner, total sales taxes collections in fiscal year 2022 have increased by 11.2% through the first nine months of the fiscal year.
New Braunfels will receive nearly $4.1 million in sales tax revenue generated from the June transactions.
Comal County saw a decrease in sales tax revenue and will receive nearly $2.2 million this month, down about 5.3% compared to a year ago.
Guadalupe County will receive nearly $1.3 million this month, an increase of 18.6%.
Bulverde will receive $256,993 this month, a decrease of about 1.6% compared to last year, and Garden Ridge will receive $49,777, a 15% increase compared to the same month a year ago.
The Comptroller’s Office will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations for August, 10.8% more than in August 2021.
According to Comptroller Glenn Hegar, state sales tax revenue totaled $3.88 billion in July, 14.7% more than in July 2021, and the highest monthly collections on record.
The majority of July sales tax revenue is based on sales made in June and remitted to the agency in July.
“July state sales tax collections showed continued vigorous growth from non-retail sectors,” Hegar said. “The sharpest increase from a year ago was once again in receipts from oil and gas mining, but receipts from the construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors were also up by double digits for the eighth consecutive month.
According to Hegar, receipts from retail trade and restaurants increased at a moderate pace, with some retail segments showing no growth or declining from a year ago as pent-up demand from the pandemic wanes and consumer spending priorities shift in response to inflation.
Receipts from auto dealers and parts stores and home improvement stores exhibited double-digit growth, while receipts from general merchandise and online vendors grew more modestly.
Receipts from clothing and apparel stores, home furnishings stores, and sporting goods and hobby stores were flat compared with a year ago, while receipts from electronics and appliance stores declined.
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in July was up 13.1% compared with the same period a year ago.
