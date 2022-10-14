Automotive parts have been gathered and a staff of expert automotive technicians at Christian Brothers Automotive New Braunfels are raring and ready to go.
On Saturday the garage will divert most of its resources for a single day of free service designed to help repair the cars of those in need and don’t have the monetary means to get it done.
“We just love to give back,” said Kevin Carroll, the owner of Christian Brothers Automotive New Braunfels. “There’s things going on all over the world that people can give their time, energy and money to, but we like to give in our own backyard — in our own community.”
The New Braunfels automotive shop began service day by providing a day of free oil changes about eight years ago, but Carroll didn’t think oil changes made a big enough impact and they shifted gears.
The shop began working with local nonprofit organizations to pinpoint some of their client’s cars that were in desperate need of repair.
This year the garage approached over 20 nonprofits such as the Crisis Center of Comal County and New Braunfels Christian Ministries, and for the last four weeks inspected cars to determine where their services and resources would be most effective.
While examining the cars, Carroll’s team of automotive specialists prioritized vehicles that were in need of safety repairs.
“You wouldn’t believe the conditions some vehicles people have and continue to drive them,” Carroll said. “They don’t have any money and they have to go to work, so what are you going to do? Some things are just literally scary, so safety issues are really our first concern.”
In the end they chose 14 vehicles to maintenance in hopes these repairs will help people who can’t afford to service their cars get the adjustments needed to make their lives just a little bit easier.
“We’re looking to give people a really good, stable, reliable vehicle for a long time, and not something that every time they walk out in the morning to go to work (when) they’re not sure if it’s going to turn on or not,” Carroll said.
Carroll won’t be doing it alone.
He will have an established team by his side who are donating their time to help the community with their valuable skill sets.
The New Braunfels location is one of several in the Christian Brothers Automotive franchise that participates in the company-wide National Service Day. Of the 255 locations spanning 30 states, 90% take part in a day to give back to their communities.
