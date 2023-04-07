I love New Braunfels. I came here in 1974 as a new teacher for Comal ISD and worked for many years as teacher and counselor. I also was a counselor at New Braunfels ISD. I bought my home in 1976 in Landa Estates.
I love the businesses, the restaurants, the parks, rivers, my neighborhood and everything about this town. Then I became handicapped and must either use a wheelchair or a Rollator to get around. Only then that I discover how difficult it is to get in and out of many places that I must go to and New Braunfels such as my restaurants I love, stores, doctors, offices, and others. I am certain I am not the only handicapped person in our town. What can we do to make our town more handicap accessible?
I am starting by writing this editorial. I would like to know where else I can go to make such an appeal. I want us to serve our citizens and I know we can do better.
