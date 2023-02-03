In a week full of weather delays and cancellations across the area, New Braunfels boys basketball withstood its schedule change by defeating Steele and East Central in back-to-back home games.
The Unicorns (26-4 overall, 6-1 in district) scraped by the Knights 64-63 Thursday before dismantling the Hornets in a 70-54 win Friday night.
The pair of victories bring the Unicorns’ win streak to three as they sit one game behind San Marcos in District 27-6A standings.
Against Steele, the Unicorns came out on fire, leading 26-9 at the end of the first quarter. However, despite the significant deficit, the Knights inched their way back into the ballgame, outscoring their opponent in each of the final three quarters.
Down 51-40 in the third, the Knights launched a 10-0 run to bring the game within one, 51-50, in the fourth quarter.
They got their first lead, 58-57, late in regulation, but the Unicorns quickly answered with a 7-2 series, giving them enough cushion for the win.
Seniors Carter Lewis and Jacob Redding led New Braunfels with 15 points each. Senior shooting guard Kasen Kreusler had 10 points, followed by senior point guard JakeRyan Villarreal with eight and junior shooting guard Lance Beeghley with six.
The Unicorns came back to defend home court Friday against the Hornets. The contest started as a physical, defensive one, with the Hornets leading 7-5 midway through the first.
New Braunfels notched off eight unanswered points with a pair of 3-pointers from Kreusler and Lewis and a putback layup from senior small forward Luke Alley. The Unicorns finished the quarter leading 13-9.
The Unicorns grew their cushion, having their largest lead of the first half, 22-14. The Hornets responded with a 12-3 series, taking back the lead 26-25 with 2:42 left in the half.
Nonetheless, New Braunfels finished the period up 31-28 with a trio of fastbreak layups.
The Hornets brought the game within two points, 32-30, early in the third, but the Unicorns answered with a 14-2 series to go up 46-32. They made four 3-pointers in that span.
Even then, the Hornets scored five unanswered points to close the quarter, bringing the score to 52-42 going into the fourth. They made it a single-digit game, 56-48, via two 3-pointers and kept the score close, down 60-52 with 2:40 on the clock.
In need of a couple of late scores to seal the game, Kreusler stepped up to the plate, scoring 10 points in the final 2:27 of the game. He started the run with two 3-point buckets before sinking two shots at the foul line and closing the game with a steal and a fast-break dunk.
Kreusler led the squad with 23 points, sinking five 3-pointers. Beeghley was second on the team with 14 points, followed by Alley with 11 and senior center Edward Harrell with 10.
The Unicorns will head on the road to face Clemens on the road in a rematch of a Jan. 20 matchup where New Braunfels won 55-53. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7,at Clemens High School in Schertz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.