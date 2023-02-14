The public can breathe a sigh of relief — the debate over school colors to represent the school of the Dragon is finally over.
Monday evening dark green was declared the complimentary color to navy blue, which the New Braunfels ISD board of trustees selected during a regularly scheduled meeting last month.
Once again the board called upon Long Creek High School’s future graduating class to have a say in the accent color — only this time formed a student leadership team to narrow the choices.
The team made up of student council officers, National Junior Honor Society officers and other eighth grade students recommended for the job began tossing around suggestions in late January.
After heavy debate the team narrowed down the selection to three: Vegas gold, kelly green, which is a light green, and a shade of dark green.
All that remained was to whittle the color options down to two.
They did this by using an app where they could view uniform vision boards of what the colors would look like paired with the navy blue, which led to deep discussion and live voting.
“It was really fun to see because at the beginning of the survey, Vegas gold was making a run for it, and then after a little bit more discussion they started talking about ‘What would the dragon be? What color should the dragon be?’” said Angelia Watson, principal of the Ninth Grade Center. “They started changing their votes.”
It was nothing but green as the top contenders were revealed to be kelly green and dark green.
With the two options decided it was time to present the choices to the student body, which was done by survey. Results of the survey put kelly green at 37.6% votes while dark green wowed with 62.4% of the vote.
While it wasn’t quite the close call the shade of blue and mascot turned out to be, the blowout results made the choice an easy one.
The board once again commended the efforts of the committee and praised the inclusion of the students in the decision making process.
“It’s good to see that ownership, buy-in and the participation,” NBISD Board President Eric Bergquist said. “When they came and talked about the navy blue (I remember) how excited the kids were at being able to establish their identity over there as the Dragons and embracing it and running with it.”
With dark green winning out, it’s now time for the board to get down to some of the more challenging aspects of the district change, including rebranding feeder schools, the district logo and possibly, sporting facilities.
One of the most anticipated decisions the board will make is the design of the Dragon, which they will begin soon, along with other big choices like choosing the school’s alma mater and song.
Long Creek High School is expected to open in 2024 with the addition of a sophomore class, juniors in 2025, and will be a full-fledged high school with the addition of seniors in 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.