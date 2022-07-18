A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman from New Braunfels died over the weekend in Chile during a study abroad program.
Midshipman 2nd Class Luke Gabriel Bird, 21, was hiking with a Chilean Naval Academy student on Saturday near the Salto El Agua waterfall in Placilla in the Valparaiso region of the country when he reportedly lost his footing and fell over the waterfall.
Chilean authorities found him dead Sunday morning in the waterfall’s lagoon.
According to a press release from the Naval Academy, Bird was in Chile participating in a semester abroad program at the Arturo Prat Naval Academy, which serves as Chile’s Naval Academy.
“It is hard to find the words to summarize who Luke was, so instead, I find it appropriate to talk about his actions,” said Midshipman 1st Class Travis Delgado, a friend of Bird’s and fellow Texan. “Luke was an unfathomably smart midshipman. We attended many courses together, allowing me to get to know him beyond just being company mates. He mentored and tutored me in our shared courses, spending much of his free time helping me.”
At the Naval Academy, Bird was a member of the 20th and 2nd Companies. He was an ocean engineering major and an active member of the Semper Fi Society. He competed with his companymates as an intramural sports athlete.
Bird was a three-year wrestling team member at New Braunfels High School, serving as captain both junior and senior year.
He was an avid cyclist, active in student government, vice president of the National Honor Society and the battalion commander of the NBHS Marine Corps JROTC unit.
Bird was selected in November 2018 as one of only five Marine Corps JROTC cadets nationwide to receive a Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement, recognizing outstanding leadership demonstrated in both school and the community, as well as outstanding achievement in scholastic and military subjects.
“He greatly exemplified the hard-working midshipman who helps anyone at the drop of a hat,” Delgado said. “He was a great man and will be dearly missed by all those in 20th Company and throughout the brigade.”
Bird was authorized to wear the National Defense Service Medal and had earned the Marksman Rifle Qualification Badge and Sharpshooter Pistol Qualification Badge.
“We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Midshipman Luke Bird this weekend,” said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, superintendent of the Naval Academy. “My wife, Joanne, and I and the entire Naval Academy community offer our sincerest condolences to Luke’s family, friends, and fellow midshipmen during this difficult time. I encourage all of our Naval Academy family to offer support to one another as we navigate the grieving process.”
Funeral services are pending.
