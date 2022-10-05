As summer continues to fade, the Native Plant Society is hoping to usher in the new season with its fall native plant sale.
Along with the change in season, the native plant aficionados are welcoming a change in scenery by moving their annual fall sale to the New Braunfels Farmers Market.
Previously hosted during the city’s Monarch Fall Festival at Fischer Park, the sale is hoping to promote conservation and give the Native Plant Society an opportunity to reach more people.
“We’re really excited about being down at the New Braunfels Farmers Market this fall, and I think we’ll even have a new clientele — maybe a younger clientele that’s involved with the farmers market to educate about native plants,” said Lisa Barry, plant sale administrator.
The Native Plant Society’s mission focuses on conservation research, outreach and educating the community on how native plants help the environment.
“I think that just the growth (in the area) is going to press the importance of this on people and we just want to be there to educate people along the way,” Barry said. “We just need to do the best we can for our environment and for our Texas.”
Plants native to Texas are well-adjusted to the climate and can survive harsh weather conditions such as extreme heat and even snow. Adapting further to the climate, native plants need little to no water — a helpful trait during times of significant drought.
Native plants also seek to secure the presence of wildlife and insects by presenting an habitable environment for pollinators and providing food sources.
“(Pollinators) are looking for the native plants that they depend on for nectar and food,” Barry said. “When people plant plants that are not native to our region, they’re denying those pollinators and birds the food that they are looking for.”
The monarch butterfly is one such creature that depends on native plants to survive. The insect, which migrates through Texas in September through October, relies on plants like milkweed that the butterflies eat when they emerge from their cocoons.
The Oct. 8 sale will have over 600 native plants that patrons can take home and plant as a way of upping their curb appeal or improving the environment one plant at a time.
There will be a wide variety of plants on sale such as trees, shrubs and over 28 different kinds of long-term perennials. The society will also sell vines, grasses and succulents to spruce up a garden.
In conjunction with the sale, the Comal County Commissioner’s Court is signing a proclamation declaring the week of Oct. 16 Texas Native Plant Week.
Barry is hoping the proclamation will bring more awareness to the importance of planting native plants to preserve the native plant population.
While the members of the plant society aren’t planning anything special to celebrate the achievement, they will be doing what they do best — planting.
“We’ll be out doing what native plant people do and planting,” Barry said. “We’ll go to the gardens — that’s our favorite place to be.”
The Native Plant Society’s fall plant sale starts at 9 a.m. at the New Braunfels Farmers Market downtown and wraps at 1 p.m.
