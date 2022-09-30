Knock. Knock. Nobody’s home.
On Tuesday night New Braunfels residents will lock their doors and turn on their porch lights to join their neighbors for an evening of community fun, food and family-friendly activities.
It’s all part of National Night Out — a night dedicated to fostering community relationships with neighbors and law enforcement, standing united against crime.
New Braunfels isn’t the only city participating, each year neighborhoods across the country host events in hopes of raising neighborhood crime awareness.
According to the National Association of Town Watch, the event’s national sponsor, last year’s night out attracted 38 million people spanning 16,000 communities making it the largest turnout to date.
National Night Out began in 1984, and this year is New Braunfels’ 39th year participating in the event.
What started out as a way to get residents out of their homes and get them involved with crime prevention while interacting with law enforcement has transformed into
evenings filled with live music, games and potlucks, said David Ferguson, the city of New Braunfels’ communication manager.
In the city of New Braunfels neighborhoods often host these types of parties or other themed get-togethers to create awareness about neighborhood crime prevention programs such as watch groups.
The evening also gives people an opportunity to get to know one’s neighbors and perhaps even make plans to watch each other’s backs.
“The idea is to connect neighbors with neighbors, let neighbors exchange phone numbers, talk, like, ‘Hey, if you ever see my garage door open, that’s not good. I don’t leave my garage door open, let me know, please,’” Ferguson said. “Have neighbors watching out for each other so that they know what to expect, and therefore can let you know when things are out of place.”
The overall aim of National Night Out is to bolster relationships between members of the community and local law enforcement, educate the public on ways to prevent neighborhood crime and strengthen community bonds.
“It is about fostering those relationships between the police department and the citizens, but even more so, it’s supposed to foster civic involvement, mutual commitment, community pride, a common goal, and then a real sense of community when you have these types of events,” Ferguson said.
This year 50 neighborhoods in New Braunfels are registered to participate, and with law enforcement officers out and about, who knows who might be stopping by for a visit?
National Night Out in New Braunfels commences Tuesday, Oct. 4.
