The process to get into the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Band is a grueling one; getting first chair, in addition, can seem like a pipe dream — or the cherry on top.
Despite the odds, and as a credit to their skill, two upperclassmen at Canyon High School, Ryan Lopez and Gabriel Ledezma, earned first chair in the all-state band.
The process starts in July, as high school band students get their selected music for the auditions.
Students will practice their music through October, with auditions starting in November.
Along with practicing their individual music for TMEA auditions, students have to juggle other band activities, classwork and family and social life.
“For band, it’s really a tight schedule in the fall semester because you have marching band,” Lopez said. “Whenever you have free time at home or on a weekend you can be practicing etudes, but most kids — that’s not what they’re doing. But after marching band sort of dies down, you kind of get that little wiggle room in winter break, and that’s where you really start to refine your pieces.”
The auditions start at a regional level; if a student places high enough at a regional level, they move on to area auditions. They make it onto the all-state band if they rank high enough at area auditions.
Once making it onto the all-state band, students have to do chairing auditions through recordings. This audition not only determines which chair a student gets, but also which ensemble they will play in.
Getting first chair in one’s instrument means that — out of all the other students in Texas — they are the most skilled.
According to Steve Vaden, the head band director at Canyon High School, students have been placed in the top all-state ensembles before.
But to Vaden’s knowledge, it’s the first time students have earned first chair at Canyon that he has been around to see.
Ledezma, one of the two students to get first chair, plays the contrabass clarinet.
He followed in his brother’s footsteps, as he had watched his older brother in sixth grade play the saxophone in his school’s band.
Since his brother was only a year older, Ledezma decided also to join band the following year; however, Ledezma didn’t choose to play the saxophone, but instead the clarinet.
“Well, my parents didn’t want two saxophone players in the household,” Ledezma said. “They said one was enough, so they just said choose whatever.”
Ledezma heard about the all-state band in ninth grade and knew he wanted to be a part of it. Admittedly, he knew he wasn’t very skilled at the time; however, listening to recordings and watching performances inspired him to practice more.
Now, Ledezma has earned first chair after making it into the all-state band for the first time.
Lopez, the second student to get first chair, grew up around music. Both of his parents are music educators, and at five years old, he started taking piano lessons.
With his father being a percussion professor at Texas State, instruments were always around the house. So when it came to picking an instrument in sixth grade, Lopez decided to go with percussion; after all, he had access to those instruments at home.
“I heard of [the all-state band] when I was in beginner band,” Lopez said. “I always set that long-term goal, but I never expected it to be a reality until it actually happened.”
Once in high school, Lopez had the opportunity to play for the jazz band, steel band, wind ensemble and marching band.
Lopez’s audition process was more unique than some of his other classmates, as percussion required him to play the marimba, timpani and snare drum.
For both Lopez and Ledezma, finding out they got first chair was a more-than-welcomed surprise.
“I just always thought, hey, if you’re making the all-state band, that means you’re one of the best, but I never thought I could be the best player,” Lopez said.
Looking ahead, Canyon’s band has a busy schedule. On March 30, the band has a pre-UIL competition at 7 p.m. at the high school’s performing arts center. On April 11 and 12, the concert band will perform at a UIL contest.
