The Bluebonnet Steppers at County Line Elementary are moving to the beat of a different drum, transferring power from their hands to their feet to send a message.
The series of synchronized movements is known as step.
“It’s based on African-American culture,” Brandace Sandoval said. “It’s just a way to express themselves through rhythm and music … making music with your body, your body’s an instrument.”
Sandoval, a County Line Elementary fifth grade math teacher, helms Bluebonnet Steppers.
Following a push to start more campus extracurriculars Sandoval decided to put her experience with step to use and proposed putting together a step team.
“I’ve done it previously at other campuses and I thought it’d be a good idea to try to start here with some of the girls in fifth grade — that gives them a chance to build community and learn something fun,” Sandoval said.
Sandoval began forming the team right after Thanksgiving break, but had to hustle to pull it all together before their debut performance at the end of December at a school pep rally.
“I think they all loved it,” Sandoval said. “I don’t think anybody expected it because we didn’t announce that we had a team, so it was a surprise to everybody.”
Many don’t know what it is — the girls were no exception.
When some of the team’s future members first heard about step they thought it had something to do with walking or running — they had no idea what to expect.
What they came to realize was that step was a way to channel energy into movement using stomping and clapping as a form of expression.
“It’s like rhythm and it’s noises that you make by yourself, but you don’t dance to a song,” Grace Webb said. “It’s not anything like JoJo Siwa or Taylor Swift. It’s a dance you do with your hands and your feet, and you do it with your group — you can’t do it by yourself.”
Many team members have backgrounds in dancing, which allowed them to pick up the steps quickly, and some even said they preferred it to other types of dance.
Like dance, step requires a lot of teamwork.
“It’s about how you communicate with each other, and how well you get along,” Hattie Havard said. “In my experience, if you don’t get along with someone your rhythm is going to be off beat.”
Over the last few weeks they’ve learned how important it is to work together in order to stay in sync when creating music, and are building bonds of friendship along the way.
These days the group is developing more than just friendships — they’re stepping out of their shells.
“I’m a really shy person, and when I started I just felt like I could put myself out there and actually do something instead of being in the corner and being shy,” Averee Lowe said.
Building confidence also comes with a sense of empowerment for the steppers.
“When I walk out of that room, I really get empowered to do whatever I want to do,” Ava Barbosa said. “I’m never in a bad mood after step because I have all my friends, and it’s really fun to dance with all my friends, but I just wake up feeling really empowered, really happy and excited.”
The founder of Bluebonnet Steppers is looking to continue the program with the next generation of steppers.
Using the last hour of the school day, the current team of steppers can teach the routines to third and fourth graders and carry on the newfound legacy of Bluebonnet Steppers at County Line Elementary School.
