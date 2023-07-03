Canyon Lake baseball senior Hunter Anderson and Davenport junior left fielder Brayden Mulkey earned spots on the Texas High School Coaches Association Class 4A Super Elite Team.
Anderson was a jack of all trades for the Hawks in 2023, playing as a first baseman, an outfielder and a left-handed pitcher. He was 8-3 on the mound with a 2.32 ERA with 55 strikeouts.
Mulkey had an impressive season at the plate with a .378 batting average, 48 hits, 37 RBI, 41 runs, and 37 stolen bases. He was part of a historic run for the Wolves, who made it to the regional semifinals for the first time in program history.
Both players finished the year on the All-District 27-4A first team and were Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state selections.
