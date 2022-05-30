Authorities said a smoldering mulch pile near the horseshoe off Farm-to-Market Road 306 re-ignited Sunday afternoon, briefly evacuating a nearby campground and delaying traffic in the area near the FM 2673 intersection across from Whitewater Amphitheatre.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS and New Braunfels Fire Department units were called to the area around 3:15 p.m., said Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer. As a precaution, evacuations of Camp Fimfo (campgrounds) that began shortly after the fire was reported were rescinded when it was reportedly contained around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Comal County Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde said the exact location was off Valley View Drive,
“It’s a bunch of mulch that’s been laying around on the ground for about five years,” Klabunde said. “The last I heard (Canyon Lake) fire department had it surrounded and wasn’t real worried about it — it (fire) just keeps popping up here and popping up there.”
Reports from businesses and individuals around the FM 306 and the FM 2673 intersection said traffic was stacked for Sunday night’s Willie Nelson concert, scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.
Smith said there are no reported injuries. The fire was among dozens of emergency situations reported throughout the city and county on Sunday. NBFD Battalion Chief Ethan Lindner said his units were still in action at the site of the grass fire and other locations throughout the city.
No additional information was available Monday afternoon.
