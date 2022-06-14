A vehicle intentionally swerved into a motorcycle during an apparent road rage incident on Saturday, sending the motorcyclist to an area hospital and the vehicle driver to Comal County Jail on assault charges, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels police were called to the 600 block of South Walnut Avenue around 8:13 p.m. on Saturday.
“They were initially dispatched for a crash between a motorcycle and a Dodge Ram 2400 pickup truck,” Ferguson said, adding both vehicles were traveling in the southbound lanes in the 100 block of South Walnut when the incident began.
“The motorcycle driver claimed the driver of the truck had been driving erratically in front of him, with the truck producing dense clouds of diesel exhaust,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said the preliminary investigation indicated as the motorcyclist attempted to pass the truck, the other vehicle swerved into his lane, causing the collision.
“All of the above was listed in the initial investigation,” Ferguson said. “The motorcycle driver had serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center. The driver of the truck was taken into custody and booked into Comal County Jail.”
Kentyn Roger Carley, 18, of New Braunfels, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from the county lockup on Sunday after posting $20,000 bond.
No information was available Monday on the condition of the motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man from Cuero, who was not charged in Saturday’s incident.
Pair arrested suspected of distribution
New Braunfels police arrested two men who allegedly tossed several bags of methamphetamine out of a vehicle window during a traffic stop early Monday.
Ferguson said officers pulled over an SUV in the 100 block of Merriweather Street around 3:42 a.m. on Monday.
“The officer noticed traffic violations by a black Chevy Trail Blazer, which was pulled over at that location,” Ferguson said. “The vehicle came to a stop and as officers made contact with the two occupants; they saw one of them throw a bag out of the passenger side window that was later determined to contain methamphetamine.”
Ferguson said the amount of drugs in the bag tossed from the vehicle, and others found individually wrapped inside the SUV, totaled around 30 grams of methamphetamine.
Miguel Francisco Valenzuela, 36, and Matthew Martin Sanchez, 25, both of New Braunfels, were arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 400 grams.
Valenzuela was released from the county lockup on Tuesday after posting $50,000 bond. Sanchez remained jailed pending the same bond early Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.