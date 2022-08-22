A 62-year-old San Antonio man was killed Sunday afternoon after apparently losing control of his motorcycle on Purgatory Road near Farm-to-Market Road 306, authorities said.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the accident scene west of New Braunfels around 2:18 p.m.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said Scott Payne, 62, of San Antonio, was traveling on Purgatory Road toward FM 306 when he lost control of the motorcycle.
“It sent him off the roadway and into a concrete culvert ditch,” Smith said.
Scott was pronounced dead at the scene after an initial evaluation by CLFEMS units, Smith said, adding Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Rust was notified. The Purgatory/FM 306 intersection was shut down was shut down at least until CCSO units departed at 5:42 p.m.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Robert Mikel reported no other injuries in the accident, which is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety. On Monday, DPS officials could not address a possible cause, if other vehicles were involved, weather conditions at the time of the crash, or if an autopsy was ordered and whether the driver wore a helmet.
Sgt. Orlando “Gus” Moreno, DPS public information officer in San Antonio, said troopers had not yet filed a preliminary report but said the agency would forward additional details when it is completed.
