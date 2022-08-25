With a mission of mothers and daughters serving their community together, the New Braunfels chapter of the National Charity League has grown to currently include 207 members.
Allison “Ali” Vaughn, whose daughters are Ava, a freshman at the New Braunfels Ninth Grade Center, and Olivia a seventh-grader at Oak Run Middle School, started the local chapter in 2019 and it has continued to grow as mothers and their daughters, in grades seven to 12, volunteer their time at several nonprofits.
“The reason I started the New Braunfels Chapter of National Charity League is because it provides the opportunity to create a deep connection with your community, with your fellow volunteers, and with the person you adore the most, your daughter,” Vaughn said. “It has truly been a gift to be able to spend time with my daughters while contributing to our community in a meaningful way.”
The National Charity League began in 1925 when patronesses of the Los Angeles community gathered to make care kits for the American Red Cross and food baskets for the hungry, according to the website, www.nationalcharityleague.org.
The league has since evolved to include the mother-daughter teams, with a focus on philanthropy, leadership and culture.
The program provides a way for its members to become part of something bigger than themselves.
Through serving their community, the members learn valuable leadership skills. The group also focuses on cultural experiences that include art, dance, theatre and music.
Roxanne Dean serves as current president of the New Braunfels chapter and her daughter, Brooke, is in the senior class of the program. The mother and daughter transferred from the Peninsula Chapter, one of the oldest chapters in the National Charity League.
“This is a six-year commitment,” Roxanne explained, saying that the program is divided into classes according to grade. “Membership will open in the fall, and we will be focusing on those current sixth graders who are interested in the program for the 2023-2024 school year.”
The group works with 14 charities, several of which are local chapters of national organization.
As part of their work with Operation Gratitude, members put together stationary kits, Halloween candy packages and handwritten letters for military troops and first responders. Moms and daughters also volunteer with the Comal County Senior Citizen’s Center, delivering Meals on Wheels. Members also volunteer at the Communities in Schools of South Central Texas Thrift Store, New Braunfels Conservation Society, Connections Individual and Family Services, New Braunfels Food Bank, Headwaters at the Comal, McKenna Children’s Museum and the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area.
When volunteering with Pink Warrior Advocates, a nonprofit which provides direct support to those diagnosed with breast cancer, members put together chemotherapy care boxes. They also help out with several fundraiser walks, concerts and more as part of their work with the local chapters of the American Heart Association, American Red Cross and Alzheimer’s Association and the Believing for Bryleigh Foundation.
Mothers, or Patronesses, in the league are required to work in a role within the league. Daughters, or Ticktockers, are required to volunteer a certain number of hours in the community, according to their grade level.
“For the 2021-2022 National Charity League service year, as a chapter, we have confirmed a total of 4,065 hours serving our chapter and philanthropy hours. This breaks down to 1,772.50 chapter league hours and 2,290.50 philanthropy partner community service hours,” Dean said.
Together, they enjoy the benefits that come with helping others in the community.
As part of The Kindness Campaign, the league is also providing valuable data for research on the impact of volunteerism on the brain.
The moms help lead the leadership programming aspect of the league.
“We are bringing to the world the next generation of philanthropists,” Dean said.
The program is open to residents of New Braunfels or those who attend school in New Braunfels, but each class size is limited. Applications will open in the fall, and an annual membership due is required. Dues for this year have not yet been finalized.
Mothers and daughters who are interested in the program are encouraged to submit an email to membershipnewbraunfels@nclonline.org.
Learn more at https://www.nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/newbraunfels/.
