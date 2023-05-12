Mother and daughter duo Cathy Trlica and Lara Harris own and operate Caring Senior Service in New Braunfels.
Trlica, owner and president, had worked in the medical field when her grandmother had one particular hospital stay.
Trlica’s grandmother had told her that she never wanted to be put in a facility; after her hospital stay, however, Trlica’s grandmother would be placed in one.
“She just died about 10 days later because she just did not care to be in a facility,” Trlica said. “At that time, I decided I would do some type of work at some point to be able to allow people to stay at home if that’s what they want.”
Her desire to work in senior services started in the 1980s after this event.
Trlica credits God for the experience she gained afterward, as the people she met on her road to opening a Caring Senior Service franchise in New Braunfels helped prepare her and obtain the knowledge needed for the industry.
While living in San Antonio, Trlica became a part of a board to help older adults. She worked with the Bexar County Meals on Wheels program for around seven years.
She went on to meet an attorney who helped her get her CPA — a marketer who would help her for 17 years — Jeff Salter, the CEO of Caring Senior Service.
Trlica met Salter on the senior advisory board for the Senior Companion Program. She also met a representative from Salter’s San Antonio office, who informed Trlica about how Caring conducted business.
This inspired Trlica to open a Caring Senior Service in New Braunfels, located at 785 TX-337 Loop, in 2004.
“If I was going to open an office, I wanted to do it here because I just feel like (it) was such a charming little town, and it was just … an area I really had hope to move to, and that territory was available, and so it worked out perfectly,” Trilica said.
Her only child, Harris, did not have the same aspirations as her mother. As a creative, Harris’ chosen line of work was interior design.
“I’m an only child, she was a single mom, so we’re very close,” Harris said. “We used to have dinner a few times a week. I used to see her a lot. Well, when she first started the business, she was pretty much working 24/7. I never saw her anymore really during that first couple years that she was doing it, and I just saw her having a hard time finding dependable people that she could rely on to come in and help her with the business and so I just felt very led to kind of help her with her business.”
In October 2007, Harris set aside her interior design aspirations and joined her mother at Caring.
Before becoming the agency director, Harris worked in every role at the office — except doing a lot of field work.
Trlica and Harris compliment each other in this way, as Trlica preferred the field work, and Harris’ help stopped the paperwork from stacking up too high.
Now, the two work together to bring non-skilled home care for seniors to ensure they can live at home happy and healthy.
From meal prep to personal care, transportation, light housekeeping and companionship, Caring Senior Service offers services to help not only the clients but their families as well.
Care managers will visit those interested in Caring’s services for an assessment; at this time, safety assessments are done as well.
After the information is gathered, the scheduler will choose the right person to fit the client’s personality and the client is notified of any recommended safety changes to the home.
Reassessments are done every 90 days, with supervisory visits happening more frequently to ensure the proper care expected by the client is occurring and to amend care plans immediately if need be.
“We’ve just been doing this a long time, and we just really have heart for what we do,” Harris said. “Our mission is just to keep as many people home where they want to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.