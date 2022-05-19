More road closures are planned as New Braunfels Utilities continues construction work on the Castell Avenue 24-inch water line project, which broke ground in May 2021.
The project is one of the utility’s 145 capital improvement projects budgeted at $14.7 million.
Road impacts this month are:
• Elm Street to Butcher Street will be closed through May 30.
• Butcher Street to Coll Street will be closed through June 6.
• Coll Street to San Antonio Street will be closed daily from 1-11 a.m. through September. Late night and morning construction work will be done to allow for vehicular and pedestrian traffic flow during the day and to help minimize construction interruptions for area businesses.
Detours will be marked. All work is expected to be completed as scheduled, weather permitting.
“Upon completion, the project will add an additional 24-inch transmission mainline, which will send water from downtown New Braunfels to the County Line ground storage tank and replace aging infrastructure, reducing water main breaks and lowering long-term repair costs,” said Pam Quidley, NBU’s communications and external affairs manager.
As part of the project, NBU contractor D. Guerra Construction will be working to install wastewater lines and a 24-inch ductile iron waterline within and along Castell Avenue.
New Braunfels Utilities provides up-to-date traffic impacts for its capital improvement projects online and on its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.