Donald Trump says about the woman who won her lawsuit against him: “I have absolutely no idea who this woman is.” How is this even remotely possible since she has had him in court and in the news for quite a while now? I don’t recall any denial of the fact that he was with her on their shopping spree. Since when does a man go shopping with a woman that he has “absolutely no idea” who she is.
Before the verdict, Trump posted that he “had not been allowed to defend himself.” It was widely reported that the judge gave him an opportunity to testify within a time limit which he ignored. Again, Trump considered himself above the judge, as he continually considers himself to be above the law.
In his post after the verdict, Trump referred to the trial as a “...continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.” If this was a witch hunt, I think the witch has been found.
No matter how blatant trump’s lies, Trumpsters will continue to believe, and believe in, him. There is no cure for stupidity.
Stupid people now have another criminal to idolize — George Santos.
