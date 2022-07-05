Hot.
No rain.
It sounds like a broken record, but thanks to a pesky high-pressure ridge parked over the region, south-central Texas residents should prepare for another week of triple-digit heat and dry conditions.
According to the National Weather Service, heat index values will remain elevated this week and could approach heat advisory and excessive heat warning criteria in some locations.
Hotter temperatures are expected in New Braunfels as the week goes in, with highs at or above 100 degrees. Some parts of the Hill Country will see highs in the upper 90s.
Elevated afternoon heat index values could reach as high as 110 degrees.
“There’s a large ridge of high pressure in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere,” said Eric Platt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels. “Once those get established in the summertime, that pretty much puts us into the oven. It’s a very stagnant pattern with this ridge of high pressure, and it just remains in place. That causes the atmosphere to warm up and dry out.”
Overnight low temperatures will only drop to the mid-70s through Sunday.
Those who work or spend time outside should take extra precautions.
Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in minutes. Check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments to reduce risk during outdoor work.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency — Call 9-1-1.
The ongoing hot and dry conditions have prompted burn bans in Comal and Guadalupe counties and third-stage drought restrictions for New Braunfels Utilities water customers.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Comal and Guadalupe counties are under extreme drought conditions. More than 96% of the state is experiencing abnormally dry or varying drought conditions.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, used to determine wildfire potential and estimate the soil moisture deficit, sat at 651 in Comal County and 674 in Guadalupe County on Monday. The drought index ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions.
NBU announced Stage 3 drought restrictions on June 20, with watering permitted once every other week. The first non-watering week for NBU customers is this week through Saturday.
Watering is permitted once every other week as determined by the last digit of the NBU customer’s address, with addresses ending 0 or 1 on Monday, addresses ending 2 or 3 on Tuesday, addresses ending 4 or 5 on Wednesday, addresses ending 6 or 7 on Thursday and addresses ending 8 or 9 on Friday.
Customers can use a hand-held hose, bucket, soaker hose, drip irrigation system or a soaker hose that does not spray water into the air on any day before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. during Stage 3.
In addition, customers may see an additional charge on their utility bills. Designed to promote conservation during Stage 3 drought restrictions, NBU imposes a $1 per 1,000-gallon drought surcharge for residential usage greater than 15,000 gallons and irrigation usage greater than 7,500 gallons per month.
The Stage 3 watering schedule and detailed restrictions information are available by visiting nbutexas.com/Stage-3.
