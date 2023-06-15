The historic Faust Hotel has been a beloved part of New Braunfels for nearly 100 years.
In recent times, however, the hotel has found new leadership under owner Andy Duettra.
Duettra and his wife, who is the daughter of Bill Borchers, would see the hotel often as they left Borchers’ law office.
“I always would see the hotel across the way, and nothing ever really seemed to be going on there,” Duettra said. “That’s a very cool building, and I always thought, ‘What’s up with that?’”
Duettra is in the lodging business in New Mexico, but when he returned to New Braunfels in 2021, he decided to look more into the hotel.
“I think (the owner) was kind of a bit done with running it,” Duettra said. I talked to him, and I was like, ‘Look, here’s what I have envisioned for it.’ That kind of made him think, ‘You know what, maybe these are the right people to hand this off to.’”
To Duettra, the Faust Hotel was in need of a vision and an updated hospitality experience.
After becoming the owner in May of last year, the hotel has been going through renovations to materialize Duettra’s vision of the revitalized hotel.
While some changes can be seen through the hotel’s lively social media presence, others are more physical.
New coats of paint and new carpeting were added to the hotel, but it wasn’t until January that the more extensive projects started at the tavern, kitchen and dining room.
“It was 1929 when the Faust was built, and it needs redoing of everything, but in a way that keeps the historic aspect of it,” Duettra said.
For the bar, Duettra envisions a new feel with a more elevated style and offerings to match.
The kitchen will have a separate catering kitchen so events can be taken care of separately from the everyday kitchen work needed for the hotel and bar.
Moreover, a new menu is in the process of being curated, with another addition being a new entrance to the Castell Avenue side of the restaurant.
“The bar part will still (have) that stairway to come up into the bar,” Duettra said. “You’ll be able to see the old historic courtyard wall and entry … and there’ll be a large skylight, if you will, in the bar, so you can see the hotel up through it.”
Duettra hopes for renovations to be done by winter, with food services opening back up in the renovated areas in March of 2024.
After that set of renovations, the goal is to start renovating the rooms as soon as 2024.
“We’ll expand the bathroom spaces and then just sort of freshen the whole place up (with) new carpet, new flooring, new walls, new lighting, new furnishings,” Duettra said. I really like the Prince Solms Inn and their feel in there … and there’ll be something along those lines with modern, Victorian, ’20s — stretching into that era of decor and feel.”
