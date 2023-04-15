Have you ever walked up to the top of Mission Hill? To do so would immerse yourself into the area’s history and natural features. This 10-acre tract is located near the intersection of Independence Drive and OakRun Parkway.
Being located at the highest point within the city limits and the third-highest in Comal County, the hill has a great overview of the surrounding area. Remnants of historical architecture, garden walks, paths and agricultural elements remain on the property.
The successful passage of the City of New Braunfels’ Bond Proposition B would finalize the completion of the park’s master plan for all to enjoy.
This plan proposes accessible hard-surface trails, natural soft-surface trails, trailheads, an ADA accessible elevated boardwalk and surface walkways, overlook tower, shaded deck, historical interpretation event center, picnic/garden areas, artscapes, seating, restrooms, additional parking and a park drive. Phase One of the plan finished in 2022, but provided only 11 parking spaces and a sidewalk to the base of the hill. The passage of the bond would provide the additional amenities needed.
In 2016, community members engaged in the park design. The citizens’ input suggested the park development be around the history of Mission Hill, maintaining native vegetation, extending the trails and providing overlook views to bring back the symbolism of the tower on the original Coreth Ranch home built in 1904.
To fully appreciate the value of Mission Hill, one must understand its rich history.
Reviewing Alton Rahe’s book, “History of the Mission Valley Community,” Myra Lee Goff’s articles including, “Mission Hill Provides Unique View,” Dr. Ferdinand von Roemer’s “Texas,” and other sources provides insight to the value of the hill dating back to 1757.
A few noteworthy examples include:
• The Franciscan Missionaries bringing Christianity to Indigenous people in ceremonies on the hill, 88 years before Prince Carl arrived in 1845,
• From 1845 to the 1850s, Ferdinand Lindheimer, father of Texas botany, escorted guests to the hill to view the flora and surrounding area
• the use of a kiln on the property to make gunpowder during the Civil War years,
• In 1884, establishment of the 1800-acre Coreth Ranch
• The use of the hill by engineers as a triangulation station since 1899 by the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey,
• An observation site for Ft. Sam Houston military maneuvers between 1916-18, overseen on the hill by Generals Pershing and Funston,
• An observation point for the City’s Volunteer Fire Department to spot fires when the alarm was sounded by the bell in the Comal County Courthouse tower,
• State-level political events held by the owners, the Coreths’, or to now, just the enjoyment of the view by the community.
• An archaeological study conducted by Texas State University in 2021, revealing prehistoric and historic-aged cultural remains, and recommending four State and two National Antiquities Landmarks be registered and saved.
At some point, Mission Hill was purchased by the Westpointe Developers, who deeded the 10-acre hilltop to the New Braunfels Parks Foundation in 2012.
Although the property has many assets, development of the site with its steep topography will be a challenge, but will be done in a way that limits construction impact and preserves the existing vegetation and the character of the site.
Mission Hill Park will be a community destination park for naturalists, trail walkers, historians, those seeking outdoor adventures, anyone needing ADA accommodations on their visit, and for all who love parks and wanting quality of life amenities that make a community viable.
