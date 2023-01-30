Police on Monday morning located two Comal County teenagers who went missing from their school on Thursday.
Josiah James Pearson, 17, and Breana Leighanne Caudill, 16, left Smithson Valley High School on foot at 4 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that both the teenagers “have been located and are safe” after a multi-day search by law enforcement, family members and friends.
Search & Support San Antonio helped organize the volunteer search team.
“With great relief we are able to announce that the two teens Jo and Bree are back home,” the group wrote on Facebook on Monday. “Thank you to everyone involved in the efforts to locate these two. Thank you for caring and looking out for each other.”
