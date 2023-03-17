The Mid-Texas Symphony will bring stories of the wild west to New Braunfels during its April 2 concert.
Akiko Fujimoto, Mid-Texas Symphony music director and conductor, said that the concert is a celebration of the lives, landscape and history of the American west.
The pieces in the concert encompass both classical music and movie soundtracks spanning from Elmer Bernstein’s “The Magnificent Seven: Symphonic Suite” to Aaron Copland’s “Billy the Kid: Suite.”
“We don’t segregate between these two genres,” Fujimoto said. “We think great music is great music, and great composers are great composers. Just because you write for the cinema doesn’t make you less important. It doesn’t make the music any less exciting … we’ve picked three of the most famous iconic soundtracks as well as some of the best classical music about the western frontier.”
Another musical piece is by Chickasaw composer Jerod Tate entitled “Chokfi.” According to Fujimoto, the piece became popular during the pandemic because it only requires percussion and strings. This made the piece accessible to orchestras with reduced membership.
The piece is about a trickster rabbit in Native American folklore.
Fujimoto said the Mid-Texas Symphony also likes to highlight the works of living artists. Tate and John Williams, who wrote “The Cowboys Overture,” which will also be played in the concert, are the two living composers whose work will be featured in the concert.
The process of picking the songs is the job of Fujimoto and a committee consisting of musicians and board members.
Picking the music for the concert was easy, according to Fujimoto, who believes that even if you are unfamiliar with the pieces, you’ll definitely be familiar with the subject matter.
“I think anybody who had to do something in the wild … whether it be nature or anything else of starting up, you know, new experiences — this combination of excitement and fear — and I feel like just bringing those feelings to the concert,” Fujimoto said. “Every piece on this program is such a perfect depiction of those feelings.”
Along with the musical pieces, digital images of art pieces will be displayed on screens next to the orchestra.
The photos of the artwork are from the Briscoe Western Art Museum in San Antonio. Because of this, the audience will be able to follow the story of the American west through different artistic mediums.
“I’m really looking forward to impacting people emotionally, dramatically through this performance and bringing us all closer together because of this shared emotional experience,” Fujimoto said. “So I hope people bring open hearts and open ears and eyes.”
The concert will be held on April 2 at 4 p.m. at the Canyon High Performing Arts Center.
Those interested in attending can purchase tickets online at ci.ovationtix.com/35431/performance/11075005 .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.