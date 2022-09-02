It’s rooted in small-town support with a history going back 45 years and has grown significantly over the past several decades.
The Mid-Texas Symphony was founded in 1978 by a professor of piano at Texas Lutheran University who engineered what many said was impossible.
Professor Anita Windecker, a pianist and passionate educator, believed that the communities of Seguin and New Braunfels could support a professional orchestra.
The orchestra has now announced details of its 45th anniversary season, including performances of some of the biggest symphony masterworks, such as Beethoven’s “Pastorale Symphony” and Hector Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique.”
“As far as planning the season, we made a conscious effort to make it a combination of both programs that serve and connect with the community, as well as programs that are about great repertoire,” said Akiko Fujimoto, the orchestra’s conductor and music director.
Three performances will take place in New Braunfels.
On Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, the program will combine two Romantic period works that maintain the texture of a Mozart-Haydn orchestra yet ring out with a splendor the earlier composers never thought was possible: Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, considered one of the greatest of its genre, and Beethoven’s Pastorale Symphony, a masterclass in depicting nature that forever defined “program music.”
Eric Gratz will serve as the soloist for the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto.
Classical Masters, scheduled for Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Brauntex Theatre, will showcase some of the most renowned composers in history.
The spirited program will feature Mozart and his very first symphony and horn concerto, Haydn’s iconic “Farewell” symphony at the end of which musicians leave the stage one by one, plus a symphony by Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a prodigiously talented violinist, conductor, master fencer and a one-time roommate of Mozart.
Mid-Texas Symphony member Andrew Warfield will perform as soloist for Mozart’s Concerto No. 4 for Horn in E-flat major.
The Wild West will take concertgoers on a journey through the frontier with some of the most well-known movie soundtracks and other western-inspired masterpieces.
“The western culture garners a lot of interest in this part of the country,” Fujimoto said. “There’s an appreciation of nature, the landscape and frontier life. This is a concert that celebrates that spirit, both nature and people, who lived at that time.”
The program, scheduled for April 2 at 4 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, includes Aaron Copland’s “Billy the Kid” and music from iconic films such as “The Magnificent Seven,” “The Cowboys” and “Dances with Wolves.”
The orchestra’s season begins on Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. at Jackson Auditorium at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin with “Celebrating the Americas,” a concert celebrating bold and innovative Latin music, featuring dancers from the Ballet Folklorico from Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin.
The program also includes a performance of George Gershwin’s Cuban Overture and a tour de force performance of Artie Shaw’s jazzy clarinet concerto, with principal clarinet and Texas State University faculty member Vanguel Tangarov as soloist, that may have concert attendees dancing in the aisles.
A Storybook Holiday, a heartwarming program of holiday-inspired music, returns with a few surprises, including storytelling from New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman, Vince Guaraldi’s “Charlie Brown Christmas” and a Klezmer version of “The Nutcracker.”
The anniversary season concludes on April 30 at 4 p.m. at Jackson Auditorium, with a performance of Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique.”
Penned by Berlioz when he was only 27, the fantastical symphony is a portrait of the life of an artist and his unrequited love, conjuring up hallucinatory visions of longing, obsession and the depth of despair all using the sounds of the orchestra.
Fujimoto said the idea to perform Berlioz’s signature work came from orchestra members themselves.
“We have a music committee — a combination of musicians in the orchestra and board members — we meet multiple times a year to help me construct the season,” Fujimoto said. “I always want to end the season with something that is a big goal for the orchestra artistically. We’re only as good as the repertoire we play, and you have to be at a certain level to play that piece and have the right musicians and instruments. Some of the musicians raised that possibility, and I was very happy. I said, ‘Sure, game on.’”
The concert also includes a performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Variations on a Rococo Theme” with John Henry Crawford as cello soloist.
“It should be a great season,” Fujimoto said. “It’s got a lot of variety. It’s got a lot of connections to the community and great repertoire. We’re excited about it.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.mtsymphony.org.
