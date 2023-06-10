Michael Timothy Brownlow, age 75, passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2023. He was born on January 8, 1948, and went on to build a beautiful family who were with him even at the end.
He is survived by his best friend and wife of 56 years, Paula Brownlow; two sisters, Vicki Redding and Rhonda Wright, a brother-in-law, Larry Redding, and several nieces and nephews. Also upholding his memory are his children and their spouses: Shannon and wife Heather, Shane, and Rhonda and husband Clint. Mike’s memory is cherished within his grandchildren: Emileigh, Damien, Kenzie, Morgan, Erin, Kelly, Michael, Peyton, and Camryn. Damien and his fiancé Lennon have one daughter, Halen. Kenzie and her husband Seth have one daughter, Stevie. Erin has one son, Oliver. Emileigh and her husband Sean have plans to grow their family.
Mike also leaves a wide array of friends– lifelong friends Richard and Gail Turner, as well as bowling teammates Ronnie, Audrey, Les, Joyce, and Bob.
Mike was widely known as a fixer– both in his professional and personal lives. He excelled in a leadership role at John Deere for 50 years, and carried the same levels of dedication and ingenuity to his years in retirement. If you needed it built, Mike could build it; if you needed it grown, Mike could grow it. He offered his talents freely and selflessly. From family to friends at the bowling alley, nobody was exempt from his kindness.
Mike’s family will hold his viewing at Zoeller Funeral Home on Monday, June 12, 2023 from 5-8:00 pm. His Funeral Service will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:00 am. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Hill Country Memorial Gardens.
