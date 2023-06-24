This column is based on the book “New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park, Its Springs and Its People” by Rosemarie Leissner Gregory and Arlene Krueger Seales.
Harriet Rust Hargrove
Landa Park is among my very earliest recollections, and loaded forever in my “memory bank” are cherished hours in the sparkling, refreshing wading pool with cousins and our friends Tinka and John Specht. Our mothers sat nearby sharing news from our dads stationed overseas during WWII, and we also shared Sunday afternoon family reunion picnics, birthday parties, Girl Scout meetings and cookouts, school class parties, picnic suppers following the Masquerade Parade and prior to the evening dance and Grand March, playing on the wonderful old merry-go-round, see-saws and swings which were still enjoyed as a special meeting place my senior year in high school, along with group tennis games and miniature golf “dates.”
No less important times included learning to swim and meeting friends every summer afternoon in the big spring-fed pool, boat rides on the lake and hikes in, through, and above the park on old trails searching for snakes or arrowheads; always stopping to admire the big spring, then climbing on the tree limbs over the wading pool knowing that this was indeed God’s special gift to New Braunfels.
— Submitted by Harriet Rust Hargrove, daughter of Melvin “Meps” and Gladys Heitkamp Rust and graduate of New Braunfels High School in 1957.
Dixie Pape (Pow-Wows, Sock Hops, and Easter Blessings)
I don’t have many pictures of my family at Landa Park. Both my parents recently passed away. I have gone through all their old photos and found one photo of my mother Liz Jarisch Pape with my sister and me, Dixie Lee. This photo had a date of 1944, and was probably taken for my father Hanno Pape, who served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. I believe this photo was taken near the springs in the park. We lived on Liberty St. near the park; I remember walking with my mother to the park. My father’s parents were Bruno and Elfrieda (Rust) Pape.
There once was a covered wooden dance floor amongst the trees several yards south of the concrete dance slab. In the late 1940s after my Dad returned home from WWII, my parents ran a roller skating rink in that building.
I was about six or seven years old at the time. What I remember is the place packed with people skating in a circle to popular music of the times.
Sometime in the early 40s I remember a tribe of Native American Indians who camped out on the lush green grass under the big oak trees hanging with Spanish moss in the area now all the group picnic tables are across from the playgrounds. My godfather Hugo (Pat) Babel delivered the San Antonio Light newspaper out of a model T Ford in those days.
He also wrote articles about events in New Braunfels and covered Unicorn football games. One of these events was the pow-wow dance the tribe performed at their campgrounds in the park. He took me with him to that wonderful, exciting, colorful event to watch them dance in all their finery.
My maternal grandparents Ottmar and Lydia Jarisch who lived on a farm in Zorn, Texas, where my mother grew up, always served an Easter breakfast for the entire family near the springs in the park. At sunrise we all attended First Protestant Church’s Easter service on the lakefront. Afterwards, we grandchildren hunted for colored eggs that Oma had hidden in the grassy area that is now the circular drive and small gazebo.
In the 50s, in place of the earlier formal dances on the slab, sock hops were held.
Disc jockeys from San Antonio would spin platters, and we would dance the night away to Rock ‘N Roll music. Admission to the dance was 50 cents. I was also a lifeguard at the spring-fed pool in the late 50s. In those days so many people came to swim at the pool that the entire grassy slope on the south side of the pool was covered with beach towels and people sunbathing. The pool would be a sea of bobbing heads and bodies.
Bennie Bock, II (1960 NBHS Graduate)
My experience with Landa Park began when I was 5 (at least that is when I can remember) and I caught my first fish on the banks next to where the train station is now.
Afterwards, in the 1940s, during WWII, when the baseball diamond hosted Dizzy Dean and his brother Paul Dean under their real names, and I watched them play from under the stands. I was first taught to swim by Bucky Warwick Morgan in the Landa Park Pool (shallow side); then, at age 14, I had to back my fishing boat trailer into the lake because my mother couldn’t back up a trailer.
We fished with the boat and motor about 7:30 on Saturday mornings, usually with my lifelong friend, Tommy Dillon. The noise caused the surrounding neighbors along Lakeview and in Landa Park Estates (along Edgewater) to successfully get the NB City Council to outlaw motorboats on Landa Park Lake — but ironically, the ordinance passed only after I graduated from high school! I still have the motor and the boat! Finally, the Glorious Masquerade and parade for which my father furnished hundreds of Coca-Colas; and many other dances that spawned fleeting romances that began and ended in several of the WPA-built covered pavilions (which are torn down now) in the park.
I live as close to Landa Park as I can get without trespassing. I respect and love the awesome power it has had in my life on a daily basis. July 4th would be empty without its fireworks and the hundreds of dedicated tourists, who also respect our traditions, and honor them by visiting year after year. And I appreciate them as well for allowing our Park to grow and mature and be respectful of it.
— Submitted by Bennie Bock II, son of Bennie and Sue Bock.
