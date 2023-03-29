Our life of the party, Melba Moreno, is now the Eternal life of the party. She gained her wings on March 23, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones. Melba was born on April 4, 1961 to Ricardo P & Maria G Martinez in New Braunfels, TX.
On March 31, 1979 Melba married John (Joey) Moreno. Melba and Joey went on to have three children, one beautiful daughter, Sonia, and two sons, John Jr and Bobby.
Surviving family members include Sonia and husband Chris, John and wife Linda, Bobby and wife Liz. Grandchildren Bryanna, Imajyn, Christopher Jr, Chryslin, Kasandra, Zaria, Zekaryah, Ashllen, Daven, Abby & Zoey.
Great grandchildren that brought much light to her life and gave her the name GG. Landyn and Luka.
Devoted friends Marylyn Luna & Tanya P Dickson. Melba has many loved ones that have welcomed her to the Eternal Party. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
