The May 6 ballot will feature candidates for both the New Braunfels Independent School District and Comal Independent School District school boards.
New Braunfels ISD is growing rapidly, with a second high school under construction.
The district is searching for a new superintendent and crafting a budget for the 2023-2024 school year.
NBISD at-large
Three candidates are vying for the NBISD at-large seat.
Longtime education professional Bill Lewis is seeking an at-large board seat to serve his community at a critical time.
Lewis was a teacher at the elementary, secondary and university level, as well as a coach, and a campus-level and district-level administrator.
He also served as interim superintendent in Seguin ISD, where he spent the last 15 years of his career before retiring.
“I think I have the most experience to be able to hit the ground running,” Lewis said. “This is going to be our third superintendent in two years. I can ask the right questions and know what’s supposed to happen.”
Lewis said his knowledge of school finance and curriculum would be valuable for a district managing several construction projects to support more students.
He said he understands how to monitor budgets and ask meaningful questions about spending.
“I think you can’t lose sight of what we do as a district, and that’s to provide a high-quality education for every student,” Lewis said. “We need to look at the big picture.”
On the issue of school safety, Lewis said that local law enforcement and frequent safety audits are important tools to keep campuses secure.
Kimberly Goodwin decided to pursue a school board seat after the Uvalde tragedy.
“With both of my little girls in elementary school, and knowing that there’s not a school resource officer at any NBISD elementary schools — I am passionate in believing that our children should have security and our teachers should have a sense of security while they’re trying to educate,” Goodwin said.
Kim Schneider Goodwin, who graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1997, said her career as an audit manager could help amid explosive growth.
“I look at numbers every day, all day,” she said. “In every audit, you find money. I know that we want to speed things up, but at the same time, we want to make sure that what we’re doing makes the most sense.”
Goodwin said that the board should pick a new superintendent who is personable and understands the community’s needs.
She wants to help all residents experience the community feel that she grew up with.
“I want my children to know that if they contribute to their community, it will give back,” Goodwin said. “I want to make a difference. I know what we need, I have great ideas, and I will fight for doing what’s right.”
New Braunfels High School senior Falon Cochran is seeking a board seat to “bring a young voice” to the district’s leadership.
Cochran, a teacher intern, said she feels that she could help improve the district’s mental health resources for students and teachers.
“When our teachers are struggling, our students struggle,” Cochran said. “We need to listen and advocate for our teachers to get the support they need.”
Cochran said she would use her time on the board to be a voice for students, teachers and staff.
She also believes that the district should work to get school resource officers on every campus.
The 18-year-old will attend Texas State University after graduation, and plans on pursuing an education career.
Cochran said the district should approach growth by building new schools and infrastructure “safely and smartly,” with an eye toward future students and staff.
Cochran said the district’s new superintendent should be a strong leader, ideally a former educator, and should have experience in similar school districts.
“I love this district so much,” Cochran said. “I bleed blue, and I’m a third-generation Unicorn. I hope that I can be part of NBISD for just a little bit longer.”
NBISD District 4
John E. Tucker is seeking another term on the NBISD board to help move the district forward during a period of historic growth.
He points to lessons from his career as an architect on school projects and facilities, as well as his first term working with fellow trustees.
“I have seen the same sort of organic growth in a lot of small districts, and it can be done with care and attention,” Tucker said. “But once a building gets to be 50 years old, there needs to be some changes. You’ve got to be thoughtful about the things you put into these buildings.”
Tucker and his wife were longtime foster parents. Five of their adopted children were former foster children.
“When I see some grievances come up, I know where that family, that parent is coming from, because I’ve been sitting right there,” he said. “The help we get from the schools in some cases may be the most timely help those children receive.”
Tucker said that a new superintendent should have experience in a district that has faced similar growth challenges.
He said that school safety measures should be “rigorous.”
“It’s sometimes uncomfortable and inconvenient, but it’s necessary, and I think we’ve forgotten that,” Tucker said.
Local electrician Jackie Sanders believes that school board service is an important way to be involved as a community member, taxpayer, and parent of three NBISD students.
“When I attend the meetings, I don’t feel like the board members represent me or people like me, so I thought I’d add my voice,” Sanders said. “There’s a lot of using the term ‘us’ for New Braunfels High School and the term ‘them’ when discussing Long Creek. There needs to be unity.”
Sanders graduated from Texas A&M University as a member of the Corps of Cadets.
She worked in electrical engineering design, before corporate-wide layoffs prompted a career change to becoming a field electrician.
“I’m a firm believer that any budget can be reviewed,” Sanders said. “I’ve worked on multi-million dollar engineering projects, and there are always places to tweak.”
Sanders is in favor of adding more school resource officers, and supports teachers and staff carrying on campus.
A new superintendent, Sanders said, should be “someone that parents and the community can trust.”
Sanders said she wants to start a town hall-style meeting for trustees to interact with the public outside of the more formal board meetings.
Comal ISD District 4
Comal ISD is a vast district of more than 28,000 students.
Two candidates will face off in the District 4 race.
Incumbent Russell Garner is seeking another term on the school board to continue his work of supporting Superintendent John Chapman and the district staff.
Garner said he is proud of his first term during the height of the pandemic — often wading through issues like mask mandates and remote learning.
“That was a learning moment for me, about the power of a board to have different viewpoints, but still come together and make a decision that we believe is best for all students,” he said.
Garner, an Air Force veteran, said that if reelected, he would continue to work with all stakeholders in the district to support a “diversity of opportunities.”
“Developers are using Comal ISD as a major selling point,” Garner said. “But they also have to help us out. If we’re going to buy some land from them, we should expect they’re going to give us a good price on that land and help us out with the infrastructure.”
Garrison G. Maurer is running for a board seat to “improve the efficiency and success” of the district.
Maurer owns and operates a local towing company. He also works on his family’s cattle ranch in Smithson Valley.
Maurer is a Smithson Valley High School graduate, and all of his children have attended CISD schools.
Maurer said that he would advocate for improved teacher pay and would work on behalf of taxpayers to ensure responsible spending.
“I will always listen to the concerns of teachers, parents, students and taxpayers,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.