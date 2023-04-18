New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.