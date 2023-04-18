The May 6 election will have New Braunfels City Council candidates for both District 5 and District 6.
District 5
Only two candidates are contending for the District 5 seat.
Mary Ann Labowski is one of the two candidates that hope to represent the New Braunfels residents in District 5.
She’s a third-generation New Braunfels resident who is active in organizations in New Braunfels.
Labowski takes pride in her work in the Día de Muertos Los Festival, along with her work with the New Braunfels Railroad Museum and the train shows.
In addition to serving as the chair for the Día de Los Muertos, she has worked as the chair for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Alliance as well.
One of the concerns Labowski has discussed is the growth New Braunfels is experiencing.
“My intentions are to go as your councilwoman to sit up in that seat and manage (growth) and direct it down the right path because we can’t stop the growth, but we can slow it down and manage it,” Labowski said.
Additionally, she aims to protect what appeals to New Braunfels residents: its small-town feel.
“What’s the closest to my heart is preserving downtown, preserving the historical downtown district and the small-town appeal,” Labowski said. “Some people are like, ‘Oh, the small town appeal’s not even there no more.’ Yeah, it is. It is. We just need to preserve it and preserve our historical buildings.”
Bently C. Paiz is another candidate vying for the District 5 council member seat.
Paiz has finished high school at the New Braunfels School of Choice and is currently attending the New Braunfels City University program.
The fifth-generation New Braunfels resident began his journey into politics in 2019, when he used his photojournalism skills to take photos of protests in San Antonio and Austin.
“From there, I went to work with a handful of campaigns … so throughout all of that, I spent a lot of time talking with thousands of people,” Paiz said. “It wasn’t just about national politics. It was more about what’s affecting … here at home, which made me realize the importance of local elections and wanting to get involved here in New Braunfels.”
Paiz has also helped to put on nonpartisan events in the community, such as the vigil held here in New Braunfels for the Club Q shooting in Orlando.
Some issues that Paiz aims to solve are decriminalizing the possession of marijuana, protecting green spaces, working for affordable living, improving infrastructure and fighting corruption.
“There’s not many crosswalks — there’s not enough,” Paiz said. “We don’t even have a bus system, so I’d say the lack of mobility to get around New Braunfels without a car is a pretty big issue that I plan to focus on If elected to city council.”
District 6
Three candidates are competing for the councilmember seat for District 6, including the incumbent.
April Ryan was born in San Antonio and moved to New Braunfels in 1996. She graduated from New Braunfels High School and went to the Pacific Northwest to pursue further education.
Ryan returned to New Braunfels for both family and her love for the area.
Ryan and her sister opened 2tarts Bakery in 2010, on the corner of Castell Avenue.
“If you’ve lived in New Braunfels for long enough, you remember when downtown kind of died, and I like to say proudly that we were 100% part of that revival,” Ryan said. “We were the only business in this building for a while … and now it’s always full — we never have a vacancy … and I love our community and especially the history of New Braunfels. So I think that’s important to create community and sense of space.”
She became involved in organizations such as the downtown association, the Jaycees, the Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Business Alliance.
Along with having green spaces in District 6, Ryan strives for efficiency.
“My biggest concern and the thing that I would love to make the most lasting impact on city council is to aid in making our government work for us and more efficiently,” Ryan said. “I really hope that my kind of work ethic, my ability to get stuff done and my just drive for making sure the city is serving our community at its highest level, I think, is the thing. I want that to be my lasting legacy on city council.”
Steven Voges is an engineer from Austin; he moved to New Braunfels in 2018 with his wife.
“I always wanted to see more technical people getting involved in politics because you always have to always see the same kind of people,” Voges said.
Engineers run into problems on a daily basis, which builds their problem-solving skills, Voges said. He believes a technical background can help in determining the best and most efficient ways to do things — something that is necessary for a local government.
Another important aspect of a government, according to Voges, is transparency.
“I think having a transparent government is pretty much what most people want,” Voges said. “Everyone wants to know their government is being ran efficiently well, and it’s benefiting themselves, and that’s pretty much what I want to see in the government and what I want to do if I get elected.”
An example of transparency is through accessibility, according to Voges. The technology of today should be used to make city information to be easily findable on the city’s webpage.
“When I go meet people, I want them to know that their concerns are being heard and that they’re going to be addressed … my goal is to listen to what everyone wants and see what I can do to accomplish as much of that as I can,” Vogues said.
James Blakey is the incumbent for District 6. The Herald-Zeitung reached out to Blakey but was unable to schedule an interview.
