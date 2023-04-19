There are four candidates on the ballot contending for the mayoral seat in the upcoming May election — Neal Linnartz, Edward Martinez Jr., George Green and Michael Alexander French.
Linnartz is an attorney born and raised in New Braunfels. After graduating from Canyon High School in 1994, Linnartz went to Texas A&M University.
He went on to find work in other states until returning to New Braunfels in 2004.
“Even when I was in high school, I was involved in activities,” Linnartz said. “As soon as we moved back, I was looking for opportunities to get involved, and that’s the great thing about New Braunfels is, if you’re willing to give up your time and talents, there’s so many opportunities to do it.”
Linnartz has been a part of countless local organizations, such as the Sophienburg Museum and Archives, Comal Education Foundation, the Wurstfest Association and Hope Hospice.
As Linnartz runs for mayor, he has prioritized key issues, including preserving history and culture, public safety and fiscal responsibility.
According to Linnartz, these three issues all stem from another critical priority.
“Everything is tied back to dealing with growth,” Linnartz said. “You’ve got the infrastructure issues where we’ve grown rapidly, and some of our infrastructure hasn’t kept up with the pace of our growth. Especially being water and wastewater and transportation projects, and so we’ve got to get caught up on those and then stay ahead of the curve once we do get caught up.”
Martinez Jr. and his family moved to New Braunfels when he was one. He left the town to join the Army and returned in 2020.
In his bid for the mayoral seat, Martinez runs on a single platform: the City of New Braunfels.
“My main concern is New Braunfels, because that’s where everybody lives, and that’s the city, and if New Braunfels doesn’t function and New Braunfels doesn’t go well, then the people don’t go well,” Martinez said. “Property values go down; bills go up … everything starts not looking too fresh.”
According to Martinez, he brings a different type of leadership to the table. He said it’s his ability to understand and to be understood that makes him successful.
“That’s what led me in the Army to be a pretty great leader, was understanding,” Martinez said. “You can’t have any bad intentions. You can’t want anything from it. The only thing you want from it is seeing people happy. That really should be your main goal.”
To Martinez, he can’t do anything as mayor as long as the citizens aren’t involved; he’s there to represent the will of residents and to show them different choices.
“I’m there to fight, and I’m there to present the people with options,” Martinez said. “It doesn’t matter what I want. I’m there to represent the people … I personally don’t have a solution to it.”
Green is vying for the mayoral seat after being elected to the city council twice before.
Now retired, Green previously had experience as an educator, as an Army Airborne infantry soldier and in the business world.
According to Green, his family has been in New Braunfels since 1921.
Having graduated from New Braunfels in 1975, Green noticed the population boom in New Braunfels.
“There were about 20,000-plus people here, and now there’s approximately 100,000 people here in 2023,” Green said. “I like growth. Now the question was asked, ‘Are we able to sustain that growth rate in the future?’ I don’t think so … just let the market take place on its own, and the growth will moderate.”
Along with wanting to see balanced growth in New Braunfels, Green wants to focus on transparency, accountability, limiting government overreach, tax cuts, supporting police and fire, and supporting small businesses.
When looking back on his city council days, Green is most proud of accomplishing the sidewalk project at Lone Star Elementary.
“I was able to reach out in the private sector and get private dollars to come and complete that project, and that project was a catalyst for the sidewalks throughout the entire city of New Braunfels,” Green said.
French is an intelligence analyst from Corpus Christi.
Having come from a line of veterans — French’s father was in the Coast Guard — his work took the family around the Texas Coast.
French himself joined the Army in 1998 and settled in New Braunfels in 2016.
French said he fell in love with the city for its history, old-town look and friendly atmosphere. However, French believes the city is changing, and not for the better.
“This town is upsetting me because of how fast it’s growing and is continuously growing, and it’s not a good growth,” French said. “The infrastructure is not made for it, and I don’t think that people want it, but it’s not really up to the people anymore. It’s up to the Economic Development Corporation, the Chamber of Commerce and City Hall. It’s all they want and it’s driving people away.”
Along with growth, French is concerned about water conservation, the need for police, beautifying the city through art and keeping the charm of New Braunfels.
“I want people to love this city,” French said. “I want to keep it charming. I want more art around. I want to be out of (water) restriction (stage) three. We have to find more resources and water … I know there’s a lot of candidates. I’m just telling people that we have to take care of our town, we have to slow the growth … and take care of our police.”
