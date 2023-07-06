Meals on Wheels volunteer Julie Friesenhahn approaches a door along her delivery route, using a special knock to announce her presence. On the other side, 80-year-old resident Leona Smith knows exactly who is at the door.
The pair excitedly embraces while Friesenhahn gives Smith her meal, but the volunteer stays much longer, chatting with her friend as they engage in friendly banter.
Meals on Wheels is the core program of the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation, and volunteers deliver low-sodium, nutritious meals Mondays through Fridays to homebound individuals, said the foundation’s fund developer, Bonnie Surratt.
In 2022, Surratt said the center had more than 800 Meals on Wheels clients and another approximately 700 people receiving meals through the congregate program— a free meal service for older individuals who are not homebound. Volunteers served more than 142,000 meals throughout the year. The foundation is the only Meals on Wheels provider that serves Comal, Wilson, Guadalupe and Karnes counties.
“The impact is a lot more than a lot of people would think. It means a lot to (those on the program) to have a meal provided because there is a lot of hunger among older people that people wouldn’t realize,” Surratt said. “Just the threat of not knowing where your next meal comes from causes a lot of anxiety and depression and health issues with people, so when they’re on the program they know that they’re going to get at least one meal Monday through Friday.”
But the program’s impact extends further than providing free meals: it is an outlet for socialization and friendship for many who receive them. For Smith and Friesenhahn, the pair found that they became instant friends.
“(Leona) is so very pleasant, always a smile, always a hello, always so grateful, a sense of humor, and it was just an automatic click,” Friesenhahn said. “We enjoy each other’s company.”
The senior center has a fundraising goal of $25,000 throughout the next week for the Meals on Wheels program. Home Instead of New Braunfels, an in-home care service primarily for seniors, is matching donations up to $5,000 through July 11. Nonprofit members provide assistance with personal care, house cleaning, meals and other tasks while helping seniors remain as independent as possible, said Home Instead of New Braunfels franchise owner Jeremy Farber.
Nationwide, Home Instead is partnering with Meals on Wheels programs around the country this year. The two nonprofits’ missions go hand-in-hand due to the connections between nutrition, loneliness and comorbid diseases, Farber said.
This partnership comes after the U.S. general surgeon declared loneliness and isolation and epidemic, with the highest rates occurring among older adults. Research conducted by Home Instead, Inc., reveals that lonely adults skip around 224 meals per year, totaling more than 20% of their yearly meals. Additionally, 75% of lonely U.S. adults are not receiving an adequate amount of at least one nutritional element.
Members of Home Instead and Meals on Wheels are also working together to highlight the Power of a Knock campaign. It is designed to educate the public about issues surrounding loneliness and isolation as well as highlight the critical social connection provided through Meals on Wheels, according to Home Instead’s website.
Oftentimes, homebound citizens in the Meals on Wheels program have limited opportunities to communicate with others, and the visiting volunteers may be their only social interaction for the day.
“I sit here alone 24/7, so when I hear a knock on the door, and I know (Friesenhahn’s) knock, it’s special,” Smith said.
Smith is very happy to have meals provided from volunteers who are cheerful, wonderful people, she said.
“You know, as we get older, and I’ve had knee replacements and back surgery, and we can’t drive anymore so it’s really hard to cook three meals a day,” Smith said. “So when I can get a meal that’s as good as this is from the center and someone like Julie delivers it, it’s a blessing, and I mean a real blessing.”
And as a retired registered nurse, Friesenhahn has always been a people person. Volunteering with Meals on Wheels has been incredibly rewarding because it provides her with the opportunity to help people out, make connections and see the difference it is making for them, she said. Leaving Smith’s room, she sees at least two of her customers in the hallway and greets them with a warm smile as she makes conversation, knowing they will soon see each other again along her delivery route.
Donations can be made now through July 14 at nbsenior.org, GIVE65.org/CCSCF_65, by mail or in-person at 710 Landa St., or by phone at 830-629-4547.
