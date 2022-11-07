Motorists should expect multiple road closures on McQueeney Road this week as New Braunfels Utilities continues work on a water line project.
Harper Brothers Construction, NBU’s contractor for the McQueeney Road 24-inch water line project, will close the intersection of McQueeney Road and Executive Drive to conduct water line connections beginning Tuesday, with expected completion on Friday.
Daily closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flagging operations will be in place during this operation.
A scheduled closure at the intersection of McQueeney Road and Trade Center Drive will also begin Tuesday, with expected completion on Friday, November 11.
Motorists will see daily closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Barriers, detour signs, and flagging will redirect traffic entering the area during this operation.
Vehicular traffic should expect detour routes at the McQueeney Road and Executive Drive and McQueeney Road and Trade Center Drive intersections.
Crews will monitor lane closures, moving operations from the northbound lane to the southbound lane, which will depend on production.
“The McQueeney Road 24-inch water line project will upgrade existing infrastructure by replacing a 12-inch water line along McQueeney Road from County Line Road to the County Line Memorial Trail with 18-inch and 24-inch gravity mains,” said Pam Quidley, NBU’s communications and external affairs manager. These improvements will provide additional capacity for future growth in the area.
The project began in June 2021 and is budgeted at nearly $3.9 million.
New Braunfels Utilities will provide up-to-date traffic impacts on nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures.
