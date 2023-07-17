Davenport High School is welcoming a new face on campus, as the school hired Marcus McNeil as its new head boys basketball coach.
McNeil is a veteran coach with 17 years of experience, eight of which he spent as a head coach.
He won two UIL Class 3A state championships as an assistant at Yates High School in Houston in 2013 and 2014.
He was the head boys basketball coach at Weimar High School for five years before taking over at Rockdale for three more seasons. He most recently was a head assistant at fellow Comal ISD high school, Pieper, for the 2022-23 season.
Now McNeil will take over another developing program in Davenport. Through three seasons, the Wolves have already seen some early success, making the Class 4A-UIL playoffs twice in 2021 and 2023.
On top of that, McNeil is inspired by the support he’s received from the local community and its mantra to “Build the Pack.”
“[It’s] exciting to be embraced, in, engulfed in that tradition that they already have,” he said.
McNeil’s No. 1 goal coming into the new position is to build unity amongst his team and create long-lasting connections with players.
“I just want to build relationships with the kids that’s lasting,” he said. “It goes beyond just the game of basketball, and if they need anything from any of the coaching staff, or later on down the road, as they’re going through troubled times, they know that they have somebody there for them.”
