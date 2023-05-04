On May 6, a local place of worship is hosting a fundraiser called “Drag For A Cause.” This event is described as a “family-friendly” event meant to help local nonprofit organizations. The advertising also proudly proclaims, “Yes — it’s at a church!” As a follower of Christ, I cannot agree that, from a biblical viewpoint, this event is family-friendly or should be promoted and welcomed by a church.
No church is filled with perfect people. True followers of Christ, who have repented of sin and believe in the sinless life, sacrificial death, and supernatural resurrection of Jesus, still sin. Only God the Son incarnate lived a sinless life. Even as forgiven people, we still struggle with temptation and disobedience. But, scripture calls the children of God to pursue a life of holiness because it is written, “You shall be holy, for I am holy” (1 Peter 1:16). The life of the Christ-follower is to look different than the world, not approving and celebrating what an unbelieving world celebrates. How can the called-out people of God, the church, be salt and light in a culture that is decaying and growing darker if our lives are not lived differently, according to God’s word?
In an article published in the Herald-Zeitung on April 29, 2023, written by Lynn Silver in support of the event, some Christians are accused of using God’s word as a “sword of judgment.” Perhaps this is an allusion to people misusing scripture to make it say what they want it to say. If so, I would argue it is the same misuse of God’s word to allow for any and all lifestyles that do not reflect a holy God. In reality, God’s word is a sword of judgment. In Hebrews, we read, “For the word of God is living and active, and sharper than any two-edged sword, even penetrating as far as the division of soul and spirit, of both joints and marrow and able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12). God’s word convicts people of their sin. God’s word judges our thoughts which can turn into actions that are sinful. The word of God, which is Christ himself (John 1:1), will judge and lay bare all who are not true Christians. God’s word is a sword of judgment and a sword of warning, calling people to repent of sin and believe the gospel.
The affirmation of any and all lifestyles that celebrate natural desires is not an act of Christian love, and it does not show grace. Biblical marriage, for example, is between a man and a woman (Genesis 2:24; Matthew 19:5). Marriage and sex outside of this context are unbiblical. The American church, in many cases, has adopted the false premise that God loves you just the way you are. Yes, God shows love and mercy to all his creation. But God does not love us just the way we are. In our unsaved state, scripture says that we are the “enemies” (Romans 5:10) of God and that we are “dead in our trespasses and sins” (Ephesians 2:1). If God loves us in that spiritual state without the desire to reshape our life to reflect his Son, then why the command to repent of sin and believe the gospel (Mark 1:15)?
God’s word shows true love and grace. Scripture demonstrates true love by being honest about our spiritual state. “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). God does not lie and condone us in our sins. He saves us out of our sin. The greatest act of God’s love is the crucifixion of his Son. “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). God is gracious to not only make us aware of our sin but to provide the source of forgiveness of that sin.
The church should be a safe space for both the saved and unsaved to hear from God’s word, not from man’s opinion. The gospel of Christ is the only hope for humanity. The gospel confronts our sin and shows us the grace of God offered through Christ. Thank you, Heavenly Father, for your Word, which leads us to You for the forgiveness of and freedom from the bondage of sin.
