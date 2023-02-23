Despite what “Night at the Museum” would lead you to believe, dusk doesn’t bring life into exhibits in a chaotic manner.
In fact, the McKenna Children’s Museum aims to do the complete opposite. Many know the children’s museum can get lively and crowded with excitable children, but the Come Play Your Way event aims to fix that.
Come Play Your Way is an event held quarterly at the McKenna Children’s Museum, where children with special needs and their immediate families can come after hours to enjoy the museum with dimmed lighting and fewer people.
The last Come Play Your Way event took place on Feb. 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; families came in to take advantage of the opportunity in a sensory-friendly environment.
Tameka Felton, a New Braunfels resident, understands the importance of events like these, as four out of five of her children are on the spectrum.
When Felton’s husband was deployed, she created a homeschooling co-op; she works to find events that community members with special needs children can attend. Felton also shares these events on social media to help inform other families.
“They don’t have equal access as everyone else does because we cannot go through loud or crowded events,” Felton said. “That’s the main reason why I started our homeschool. [We go] on field trips that are special needs field trips so that it won’t be so crowded.”
Although this wasn’t the first time Felton had come to the museum, it was her family’s first trip to the Come Play Your Way event.
This is also the case for Lexas Gardner, a Kyle resident. Gardner has four children with disabilities and could tell that coming to the McKenna Children’s Museum during regular hours was too much for her children.
“This is something really big for us,” Gardner said. “I’m always looking at counties everywhere, so you know, from New Braunfels to San Antonio to Austin. And unfortunately, there just is not many resources as far as sensory-friendly hours. I’m finding very limited options, but I’m glad for the options that we do have.”
According to the program coordinator, Veronica Villarreal, Come Play Your Way is a popular event people often call about.
However, not much effort is put into advertising to keep numbers low for the sake of children who need sensory-friendly environments.
For instance, Johanna Garza only heard about the event through a social media group she was a part of. Along with her recent move to New Braunfels, she recently found out that her son was autistic.
Although Garza and her son hadn’t been to the museum before, the sensory-friendly event encouraged Garza to take her son.
At first, she wasn’t sure how he’d feel about the event; she said he became more excited when the two finally arrived.
Felton’s husband arrived at the event later in the evening and showed the same gratitude as his wife did for these events; he appreciates having an environment where his family can spend time together, where his kids can be themselves and there isn’t judgment.
“This would be great for some of the other community businesses to maybe try to do some sensory-friendly events — it’s definitely needed in New Braunfels…so take a cue from McKenna,” Tameka Felton said.
