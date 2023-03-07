The McKenna Foundation is hosting meetings to help provide information on their grant application process for 2023 and is inviting local nonprofit organizations to attend. Both new and returning applicants can attend.
The event will occur on Thursday, March 9 and will consist of two meetings. The two meetings will cover the same information; the morning option is set for 10 a.m., and the afternoon option will happen at 3 p.m.
Items on the meeting’s agenda include continuing the discussion on the needs of the community and going over the application process for this year. The 2023 grant cycle calendar will be given during the meeting as well.
According to Kristen Fain, the program officer for the McKenna Foundation, the structure of grant-making at McKenna stems from thinking about long-term strategies, data collection and discussions with partners.
Now, Fain said that McKenna’s full portfolio-driven grant application calendar is being reintroduced this year; the calendar covers investments pertaining to community needs in every area.
The foundation began creating grants in 2009 for nonprofit organizations in the community. Since its inception, more than 500 grants have been given to 85 nonprofit organizations that serve the broader Comal County area and local New Braunfels residents.
By July 2022, the foundation had given out more than $25 million in grants to nonprofit organizations. Last year alone, 36 grants were awarded for a total of almost two million dollars.
The grant framework for 2023 includes funding areas and dates for grants.
Strategic grants require a letter of inquiry, and applications are accepted anytime. Strategic grants aim to provide funding that is course-changing for the community’s unmet needs.
These fund areas in housing, mental and behavioral health, services for adults with IDD, early childhood and youth enrichment and capacity building.
Grants for basic living needs are to help families and individuals in situations of crisis with intervention, prevention and services that lead to decreased dependence.
The funding areas for this grant include financial assistance, workforce/employability, food assistance, housing instability/assistance and transportation.
Applications for basic living grants are open from March 27 to April 21.
Health grants are meant to be used to provide accessible care that will help bodies and minds to become healthy. The funding areas include physical health, mental health, health care support services and access to care.
Applications for health grants are open from June 12 to July 5.
The education grants aim to use social support and education to improve quality of life. The funding areas covered by these grants are school readiness, education access and support, and after-school and literacy programs.
Applications for education grants are open from June 12 to July 5.
Family relationship grants aim to enable people of all generations with support and skills to strengthen family relationships. Child and youth development, parenting support, abuse/neglect prevention and recovery, and senior services are the four funding areas the grant covers.
Applications for family relationships grants are open from Aug. 15 to Sept. 9.
Community development grants increase opportunities for enrichment engagement and activity in the community. The funding areas concerning this grant are arts programs, parks and recreation and the development of public spaces and services.
Applications for community grants are open from Aug. 15 to Sept. 9.
Application are accepted from 501 (C) (3) nonprofit organizations that are verified and serve Comal County and New Braunfels residents; furthermore, grants are required to be used in Comal County.
