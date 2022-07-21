The McKenna Foundation has surpassed the $25 million mark in grant funding to local nonprofits serving New Braunfels and Comal County residents.
The milestone is a significant marker for the McKenna Foundation in its mission to advance the community’s well-being since it was established from the proceeds from the sale of McKenna Memorial Hospital to Christus Santa Rosa Health Care in January 2008.
McKenna has been studying the community for decades and bringing diverse stakeholders into the planning process in its mission to create support that addresses the root causes of evolving social issues, including hunger, housing, mental and physical health and education.
Over 14 years of grantmaking, the foundation has awarded more than 500 grants to 85 nonprofit organizations.
“The McKenna Foundation works alongside local nonprofits to identify community needs and strengthen social services for a lasting impact,” said Alice Jewell, chief executive officer of the McKenna Foundation. “The Foundation’s dedication to the nonprofit community and its missions is vital to improving the quality of life in New Braunfels and Comal County,”
It has worked with nonprofit service providers to help develop several projects that will impact the community for generations, including creating the first local client-choice food pantry in 2012 that has since evolved into the New Braunfels Food Bank.
The Foundation also provided $550,000 through Comal County Cares to assist 317 local families whose financial stability was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Projects also include the establishment of the Mobile Crisis Outreach Team at Hill Country MHDD in 2017, which has served over 6,000 residents experiencing a mental health crisis and the commitment of more than $1 million in seed funding since 2013 to create the New Braunfels Community Foundation to support a structure for active philanthropy.
“Much of our success can be attributed to the members of our board of trustees who have provided leadership and great guidance on how to best fill community needs over the years,” Jewell said. “We also would not be successful without our community’s nonprofit organizations. They give us the confidence to invest in their programming and in their mission and turn our dollars around for the best benefit for the community.”
The foundation also oversees the operations of the McKenna Center, including the McKenna Events Center and McKenna Children’s Museum.
Each of these programs specifically addresses a community need, focusing on positive early childhood experiences, healthy lifestyles and capacity building for the nonprofit community.
The McKenna Center opened its doors on April 1, 2006, and since that time has served thousands of residents as a community partner.
The Foundation’s trustees oversee a significant endowment that generates income to address social needs in New Braunfels and Comal County.
An extensive list of organizations that have benefited from McKenna’s grantmaking program is available at https://mckenna.org/impact/giving-database/.
